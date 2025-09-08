The pioneering global partnership brings once-in-a-lifetime, highly curated journeys in China and Japan to the auction floor

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxury Group by Marriott International today announced the next chapter of its global partnership with Sotheby's, unveiling two destination-led experiential travel lots to be auctioned during Sotheby's Luxury Sales Week in Hong Kong. Building on momentum from late 2024, the collaboration introduces new, curator-designed itineraries that blend rare cultural access with signature hospitality, inviting collectors to bid on experiences that redefine what it means to acquire luxury.

"The iconic partnership between Luxury Group and Sotheby's exemplifies the immersive and nuanced approach to luxury that we are bringing to Asia Pacific," said George Hammer, Global Head of Luxury Marketing, Marriott International. "From guided hikes through Tibetan landscapes in Jiuzhaigou to bespoke dining experiences in Tokyo and Nikko, we continue to blur the boundaries between luxury travel and extraordinary collectibles, enabling us to engage our guests in ways that transcend the conventions of traditional luxury."

China's Best-Kept Secret: A Sojourn in Jiuzhaigou Curated by a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

The first of the lots transports guests to Jiuzhaigou, a UNESCO World Heritage region on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau. The journey begins in Chengdu with a night in a Fantastic Suite at W Chengdu before guests are chauffeured in a private Bentley limousine on a scenic five-and-a-half-hour drive to Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Greater China. Here, guests will spend three nights in the Rissai Villa (Presidential Villa), an extraordinary sanctuary that features an infinity pool mirroring the surrounding landscape.

During the stay, guests will be immersed in the cultural and natural beauty of the valley. Gastronomic highlights span the resort's four restaurants, complemented by the signature Ritz-Carlton Reserve "Dining Beyond" experience, an alfresco lunch deep within Jiuzhaigou National Park, accompanied by a special wine tasting curated by Sotheby's experts. On this vinous journey appropriate to the surroundings, Sotheby's Wine will present guests with a reimagined "Judgement of Paris tasting", offering some of the most exciting, artisan wines being produced in China alongside the greatest vineyards of the "Old World".

"China, particularly the extremely high vineyards of Yunnan province, is becoming an emerging force as a fine wine producing region, led by the likes of Domaine Muxin, Miao Lu, and Ao Yun, amongst others," said George Lacey, Head of Wine, Sotheby's Asia. "You will have the opportunity to compare how these extraordinary, terroir-driven wines, produced from some of the highest altitude vineyards in the world, stack up against the greatest French names from Burgundy and Bordeaux."

Beyond dining, guests will be invited to explore the region's otherworldly alpine lakes and sacred peaks on guided hikes while hands-on workshops in Tibetan incense-making and calligraphy provide an intimate connection to the region's heritage.

From Tokyo to Nikko: A Culinary and Spiritual Journey Curated by The Ritz-Carlton

The second lot takes collectors on a five-day, four-night journey through Japan, beginning in the capital at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo. Staying in a Luxury Suite with sweeping views of the city, Tokyo Bay, and Mount Fuji, guests will rise early to accompany master sushi chef Tadaki Nomura of Hinokizaka to Toyosu Market. The day's market haul will be transformed that evening into a bespoke omakase dinner paired with a sommelier-curated flight of rare sakes, followed by personalized cocktails at The Bar crafted by Head Bartender Kentaro Wada.

From Tokyo, the experience continues aboard Spacia X, one of Japan's most refined limited-express trains, with a private cabin journey through forested hills and along picturesque rivers to The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko. While guests sit back to enjoy the scenic views of nature in this two-hour train journey, Sotheby's specialist will lead a specially curated Japanese whisky tasting which highlights some of the country's hidden gems.

"Whether it be culture, food, or landscapes, Japan has long been a source of inspiration for many of the artistic references we see and connect with today," said Freeman Ho, Spirits Specialist, Sotheby's Asia. "Taking inspiration from the culinary and spiritual journey through Tokyo and Nikko, the whisky tasting curation focuses on the narrative of the Kanto region, known for its complexity, refinement, and innovative approach to distillation and aging. The selection will showcase some of Japan's hidden gems that are often overlooked. Whether you are new to whisky or a seasoned collector, this offers a unique experience for all."

Upon arrival, guests will settle into a Lakeview Suite and enjoy a farm-to-table dinner showcasing the region's seasonal produce. At dawn, the itinerary culminates in a private meditation session and guided exploration of Lake Chuzenji, led by a senior monk, offering a spiritual and serene conclusion to the journey.

Bidding is available online through Sotheby's from now to September 16, 2025 (11:00 HKT). For full details on the itineraries and Sotheby's Luxury Sales Week, visit Sotheby.com.

Where Fine Dining Meets Distinction: Exclusive Whisky Pairing Menu Debuts at Rùn

In celebration of Luxury Sales Week, The St. Regis Hong Kong will present "The Chuan Whisky Limited Pairing Menu" at its Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant, Rùn, from August 15 to September 30, 2025. Crafted by Executive Chinese Chef Hung Chi-Kwong, the eight-course tasting menu is inspired by Sichuan flavor profiles and developed in collaboration with the opening of The Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery in China, underscoring how luxury spirits can elevate a fine dining journey.

To explore The St. Regis Hong Kong's limited time tasting menu, please visit this link or call +852 2138 6808.

About Luxury Group by Marriott International

With an unrivaled portfolio of eight dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 540 landmark hotels and resorts in over 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth. For more information, please visit Luxury.Marriott.com.

About Sotheby's

Established in 1744, Sotheby's is the world's premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby's promotes access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, ecommerce, and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 70 categories which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate. Sotheby's believes in the transformative power of art and culture and is committed to making our industries more inclusive, sustainable, and collaborative.