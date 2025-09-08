SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Post (SingPost) today announced the launch of a new stamp issue, Critically Endangered Fauna of Singapore, featuring four native animal species. This stamp set, a continuation of SingPost's ongoing efforts to raise awareness for local biodiversity, follows the Critically Endangered Flora of Singapore stamp issue released in May 2025.

The "Critically Endangered Fauna of Singapore" stamp issue features four remarkable species:

The designs and descriptions of the stamps were created in consultation with the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum (LKCNHM).

"The iconic animals featured in these stamps can serve not only to raise awareness of biodiversity and conservation efforts in Singapore, but also as symbols of our natural heritage, which encompasses resident species as well as visitors to our island's native ecosystems," said Associate Professor Darren Yeo, Head of the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.

Group Chief Operating Officer Neo Su Yin said "As Singapore's national postal service, SingPost takes pride in supporting conservation through meaningful initiatives like this stamp issue. By celebrating these critically endangered native species, we aim not only to raise awareness but also to inspire lasting appreciation of Singapore's unique biodiversity. This reflects our commitment to embed sustainability in our business and engage the community to make every delivery count for both people and planet."

The LKCNHM will be hosting a symposium on 6 September to further discuss biodiversity and conservation efforts in Singapore.

The Critically Endangered Fauna of Singapore stamps is available for pre-order at the symposium, with the official release date on 19 September. They can be purchased at all post offices, Philatelic Stores, and online at shop.singpost.com .

About the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum

The Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum is Singapore's only natural history museum, and a leading institution in Southeast Asian biodiversity research, education, and outreach.

Located at the National University of Singapore, the Museum houses over a million natural history specimens, field notes, drawings, and photographs from Southeast Asia in its iconic rock-shaped building.

As a custodian of Singapore's natural heritage, we not only seek to share knowledge with the public, but also recognise the value of our collections among the scientific community which supports biodiversity research in Singapore and in the region.

