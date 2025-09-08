Dreame Washer&Dryer Set L9 Debuts at IFA 2025 — Redefining High-End Laundry with Cutting-Edge Tech

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home innovation, unveiled its premium flagship AI Dual-Inverter Washer & Dryer Set L9 at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Dreame L9, equipped with world-first innovations, showcased Dreame's pioneering breakthroughs in premium smart laundry care.

As the pinnacle of Dreame's high-end laundry lineup, L9 sets the benchmark for the upcoming smart laundry with three world-first technologies: Dual Inverter Drying, PressFree Steam Care, and FreshLoop Plasma Air Circulation. With its fast steam, efficient drying and auto-care, L9 delivers a fully reimagined premium laundry experience for users.

Powered by Dual Inverter Heat Pump Technology, L9 dryer realizes high performance with ultimate comfort in drying. Its self-developed dual inverter system enables the efficient coordination of compressor and motor, delivering a rapid drying of 1kg load in just 30 minutes, with an air volume of up to 200m³/h.

For one of the most time-consuming chores—ironing, L9 introduces a breakthrough solution: PressFree Steam Care.Dense steam molecules instantly penetrate deep into every fiber, smoothing wrinkles in just 25 minutes so that suits regain their distinguished structure and shirts their refined finish.

L9 also anticipates a common everyday challenge: forgetting to remove laundry promptly. With FreshLoop Plasma Air Circulation, garments remain gently cared for up to 12 hours after the wash, softly tumbling while continuously infused with plasma fresh air to prevent wrinkles and odors.

Dreame L9 embodies minimalist aesthetics in both design and interaction. Its seamlessly-integrated body with premium glass panels allows the washer to blend effortlessly into living space, making it an ideal choice for sophisticated homes. On the interaction front, L9 introduces the bionic robotic knob which combines rotation and touch into a single intuitive control, complemented by millisecond-level feedback and high-definition display for a smooth user experience.

Meanwhile, Dreame showcased a range of high-end new products including the garment steamer and the lingerie washer-dryer—forming a comprehensive smart laundry ecosystem alongside L9 for the global market.

This debut not only represents the culmination of Dreame's achievements in research, technology, and design but also reflects Dreame's insight into the future of the global laundry industry. Dreame will continue to lead with innovation, advancing premium smart laundry solutions and delivering superior lifestyle value to global users—reshaping the future of the industry.

Reported By Shuzhi Society