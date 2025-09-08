BANGKOK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Siriraj Hospital and MIT Hacking Medicine have joined forces once again to host the second edition of their medical innovation hackathon, Siriraj × MIT Hacking Medicine 2025, taking place from October 31 to November 2, 2025. Applications are now open for participants across Southeast Asia. The event aims to bring together multidisciplinary professionals to develop innovative solutions in medical treatment and healthcare services, all within an ecosystem of hospitals, faculties of engineering and accountancy, the private sector, investors, and incubation programs, all of which are prepared to support the right innovators and ideas toward real-world market entry. Applications for Siriraj × MIT Hacking Medicine 2025 are now open and will be accepted through September 30, 2025 at https://rebrand.ly/vq4fr9q

Prof. Dr. Apichat Asavamongkolkul, M.D., Dean of Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University emphasized Siriraj's vision as a premier medical school in Thailand and a regional hub for innovation in Southeast Asia: to build an ecosystem that nurtures startups capable of truly transforming the medical field.

With that vision in mind, Siriraj Hospital launched Siriraj × MIT Hacking Medicine in collaboration with MIT Hacking Medicine, an initiative from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the global pioneer of healthcare-focused hackathons and startup incubation. In its inaugural year, Siriraj × MIT Hacking Medicine 2024 attracted nearly 1,000 applicants from 20 countries, with 150 selected to participate. Building on this success, the 2025 edition will expand to include up to 200 participants.

Prof. Dr. Yongyut Sirivatanauksorn, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Siriraj Hospital, added that Siriraj has signed a three-year agreement with MIT Hacking Medicine to continue organizing the hackathon through 2027, further affirming the institution's long-term commitment to fostering medical innovation.

Siriraj × MIT Hacking Medicine 2025 will take place at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, under the theme "AI Today, Transforming Tomorrow's Healthcare." Participants will be invited to address two major challenge areas: Chronic diseases and Mental health.

Prof. Zen Chu, Faculty Director of MIT Hacking Medicine, stated that this hackathon will welcome applications from multidisciplinary professionals throughout Southeast Asia. The goal is to bring together diverse expertise to co-develop real-world medical solutions that have the potential to scale into investable business ventures.

"Last year's event brought together professionals from many disciplines: doctors, nurses, software engineers, data engineers, scientists, businesspeople, entrepreneurs, graphic designers, and even policymakers. Each of their fields contributes unique insights that are crucial to identifying core problems and designing meaningful solutions," Prof. Zen said.

Siriraj × MIT Hacking Medicine 2025 will also feature a distinguished group of mentors and judges drawn from the fields of medicine, technology, and entrepreneurship. These experts will support participants in refining their ideas into tangible innovations. Moreover, promising ideas and prototypes will have the opportunity to move beyond the hackathon through a robust support ecosystem, including:

Three outstanding participants from Siriraj × MIT Hacking Medicine 2025 will be awarded Golden Tickets to join MIT Grand Hack 2026 in Boston, USA, one of the world's leading hackathons that draws innovators from over 30 countries annually. In addition, a total of USD 15,000 in prizes will be awarded to the top nine teams with the most impactful solutions.

In addition to the hackathon, Siriraj Hospital will host a major health innovation conference on November 4, 2025, under the same theme, "AI Today, Transforming Tomorrow's Healthcare." The event will feature keynote addresses by Prof. Eric Grimson, Chancellor for Academic Advancement at MIT, Prof. Michael McConnell of Stanford University, and Prof. Jorge Cardoso of King's College London, along with other distinguished international speakers.

Applications for Siriraj × MIT Hacking Medicine 2025 are now open and will be accepted through September 30, 2025 at https://rebrand.ly/vq4fr9q

The next big transformation in health innovation might just come from you!