지난주에 이어서 25단어를 추가로 정리해 본다. 보기 단어는 쉬운데 정답 고르기가 어려운 경우가 토익에 종종 있다. 다음 단어들을 예문과 함께 익혀 두자! 실용영어로도 유익하고 시험에도 직접 도움이 될 것이다.

26. operate (동사) ― 운영하다

The café will operate extended hours during the holidays.

→ 그 카페는 연휴 동안 연장 운영된다.

27. larger (형용사) ― 더 큰

This year’s conference attracted a larger audience.

→ 올해의 컨퍼런스는 더 많은 청중을 끌어모았다.

28. implement (동사) ― 시행하다

The school will implement new safety measures.

→ 학교는 새로운 안전 대책을 시행할 것이다.

29. confidence (명사) ― 신뢰, 자신감

The investor expressed confidence in the company’s future.

→ 투자자는 회사의 미래에 대한 신뢰를 표현했다.

30. even (부사) ― 심지어

The book is popular even among non-specialists.

→ 그 책은 심지어 비전문가들 사이에서도 인기가 있다.

31. schedule a time slot (동사구) ― 시간대를 예약하다

You must schedule a time slot for your interview online.

→ 면접을 위해 온라인에서 시간대를 예약해야 한다.

32. promotional (형용사) ― 판촉의

The firm launched a promotional event to attract customers.

→ 회사는 고객을 끌어들이기 위해 판촉 행사를 시작했다.

33. instantly (부사) ― 즉시

He instantly noticed the error in the report.

→ 그는 보고서의 오류를 즉시 알아차렸다.

34. expertise (명사) ― 전문 지식

His expertise in finance made him an invaluable advisor.

→ 그의 금융 전문 지식은 그를 귀중한 조언자로 만들었다.

35. Despite (전치사) ― ~에도 불구하고

Despite the delay, the project was completed on time.

→ 지연에도 불구하고 프로젝트는 제시간에 완료되었다.

36. priorities (명사) ― 우선순위

Cutting costs is one of our top priorities this year.

→ 비용 절감은 올해 우리의 최우선 과제 중 하나이다.

37. selection (명사) ― 선택, 모음

The catalog offers a wide selection of office supplies.

→ 그 카탈로그는 다양한 사무용품을 제공한다.

38. join (동사) ― 합류하다

He will join the marketing team next week.

→ 그는 다음 주에 마케팅팀에 합류할 것이다.

39. access (명사) ― 접근

Only authorized personnel have access to this database.

→ 승인된 인원만 이 데이터베이스에 접근할 수 있다.

40. revision (명사) ― 수정, 개정

The report is under revision to reflect new data.

→ 보고서는 새로운 데이터를 반영하기 위해 수정 중이다.

41. evaluate (동사) ― 평가하다

The manager will evaluate staff performance every quarter.

→ 매니저는 분기마다 직원 성과를 평가한다.

42. revised work schedule (명사구) ― 수정된 근무 일정

A revised work schedule will be posted next Monday.

→ 수정된 근무 일정이 다음 주 월요일에 게시될 것이다.

43. confidence (명사) ― 확신

The CEO expressed confidence in the new strategy.

→ CEO는 새로운 전략에 대한 확신을 표현했다.

44. responsible (형용사) ― 책임이 있는

She is responsible for drafting the final report.

→ 그녀는 최종 보고서를 작성할 책임이 있다.

45. superior quality (명사구) ― 우수한 품질

The company is famous for its superior quality products.

→ 그 회사는 우수한 품질의 제품으로 유명하다.

46. revise (동사) ― 개정하다

The editor will revise the article before publication.

→ 편집자는 출판 전에 기사를 수정할 것이다.

47. schedule (명사) ― 일정

The updated schedule includes more evening classes.

→ 업데이트된 일정에는 저녁 수업이 더 포함되어 있다.

48. matters (명사) ― 사안, 문제

Safety matters should always come first in construction.

→ 건설에서는 안전 문제가 항상 최우선이다.

49. convenient (형용사) ― 편리한

The hotel’s location is very convenient for travelers.

→ 호텔의 위치는 여행객들에게 매우 편리하다.

50. eligible (형용사) ― 자격이 있는

Only full-time employees are eligible for health benefits.

→ 정규직 직원만 건강 보험 혜택을 받을 자격이 있다.

