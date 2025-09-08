SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merz Aesthetics, the world's largest dedicated medical aesthetics business has officially been recognized as No.1 under Best Workplace in Asia 2025 in the Small & Medium Business category by Great Place To Work, celebrating its commitment to a truly inclusive, people-first culture.

With a proud 117-year heritage as a family-owned business, Merz Aesthetics has always taken the long view of success - investing in people, advancing innovation, and nurturing a culture of respect, integrity, and trust. This recognition underscores the company's belief that lasting growth comes not only from business results, but from the confidence and belonging it fosters among its people.

Commenting on the win, Lawrence Siow, President, APAC, Merz Aesthetics, said: "Being awarded the No.1 under Best Workplaces in Asia 2025 is a proud moment for all of us at Merz Aesthetics. It reflects the confidence, trust, and passion our people bring to work each day, and the culture we continue to build together across the region. As a people-first organization, this award is a celebration of our shared purpose, values, and of the leadership principles that guide us.

Our long-term view of success enables us to look beyond business numbers and focus instead on the confidence we build, the relationships we nurture, and the culture we protect for generations to come."

This year's list was chosen after surveying more than 3.2 million employees across companies in Asia and the Middle East about their experience in the workplace. In total, the survey results represent the work experiences of over 7.5 million employees across the region. Companies were considered for the list after being selected for local honors on national Best Workplaces Lists.

This achievement follows consecutive wins for Merz Aesthetics, including Singapore Best Workplaces In Healthcare & Biopharma and Best Workplaces in Korea in both 2024 and 2025. Merz Aesthetics is also Great Place To Work 2025 certified in Australia, Greater China, Korea, Singapore and Thailand. It further affirms the company's commitment to building a strong, sustainable culture that empowers people across the region.

Karen Tay, Vice President, Core Services, APAC, Merz Aesthetics, said: "This win is a testament to the genuine dedication and passion of our teams throughout the region. What makes this achievement truly meaningful is that it is rooted in the voices and experiences of our own people, reflecting a culture where everyone's contributions are valued and every individual feels included and empowered."

The Best Workplaces in Asia List is published here: 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia™

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves — however they define it. Clinically proven, its product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient's needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. Being family owned for more than 115 years, Merz Aesthetics is known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Merz Aesthetics' global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 90 countries worldwide. It is also a part of Merz Group, which was founded in 1908 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Asia List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Best Workplaces in Asia List by surveying over 3.2 million employees across multiple countries in Asia and the Middle East. The responses represent the experience of more than 7.5 million employees across the region.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces Lists in Bahrain, Greater China (including Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, and Vietnam during 2024 or early 2025. Companies in the small and medium category must have 50 to 499 employees. Companies in the large category have 500 or more.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.