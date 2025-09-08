The region's premier drone and UAV exhibition and conference enters its second edition with strong global participation, a high-level opening by Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, and a mission to drive ASEAN's leadership in unmanned technologies.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd is proud to announce the return of DronTech Asia 2025, the region's premier drone and UAV exhibition and conference, taking place from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur, under the theme "Pushing the Boundaries of Innovation and Technology."

Now in its second edition, DronTech Asia continues to expand its international footprint through a unique partnership between Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) and GML Exhibitions (Thailand) Co., Ltd. The event is organised alternately between Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, ensuring its position as a truly ASEAN-driven platform with global reach.

The Official Opening Ceremony will be held on 30 September 2025 and officiated by the Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Malaysia, YB Tuan Liew Chin Tong.

This year, DronTech Asia 2025 features strong participation from key industry leaders across the region and beyond, including companies from China, Indonesia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia, Singapore, Turkiye, and USA. Leading names such as Aonic, Alphaswift Industries, CUAV Tech Inc, Malvus Sense, G7 Aerospace, Hobbywing Technology, Grepow Battery, Sky Hammer Electronic, Autel Robotics, Krumas, Bandwork, Full Power Global Limited (Jiaying), Vigorpower and Snellwing, among others, will showcase the latest in drone technology, components, and applications.

Running alongside the exhibition, the DronTech Asia 2025 Conference will feature three days of high-level discussions, focusing on Policy and Cross-Border Integration, ASEAN Sandbox Diplomacy, and Investment, Innovation and Export Readiness, with keynote sessions by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Malaysia, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, and the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Association (MAIA), and other distinguished speakers.

"DronTech Asia was created as a platform dedicated to the drone and UAV industry for the entire region. The pace at which this industry is growing demands a collaborative platform where governments, regulators, industry players, and innovators can come together. By alternating between Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, we are ensuring that DronTech Asia will continue to expand its influence as the meeting point for ASEAN and beyond." said Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, Chairman of Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd.

"NAICO Malaysia is proud to collaborate with Aerosea Exhibitions on DronTech Asia 2025, a platform that reflects our shared ambition to elevate the drone and UAV ecosystem in Malaysia and across ASEAN. This event is not only a showcase of innovation, but also a space where regulators, industry players, and researchers can converge to shape policy, drive investment, and accelerate regional leadership. By fostering such collaborations, DronTech Asia is helping to ensure that the growth of this industry translates into real economic impact and technological advancement for our nations." said Prof. Ts. Shamsul Kamar Abu Samah, Chief Executive Officer of the National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia (NAICO).

The importance of DronTech Asia extends beyond technology. As drones become indispensable across multiple sectors – from agriculture, defence and security, and infrastructure development, to healthcare, logistics, environmental monitoring, and telecommunications – the exhibition provides a vital space for stakeholders to explore how UAVs can drive growth, efficiency, and sustainability.

With the global drone market projected to reach USD 127 billion by 2025, DronTech Asia 2025 is set to play a pivotal role in connecting industry players, policymakers, and innovators with new opportunities across ASEAN and the wider global market.

DronTech Asia 2025 is open to trade visitors, industry professionals, and all stakeholders seeking to explore the limitless potential of drones and UAVs.

For event updates, visitor registration, and exhibitor enquiries, please visit www.drontechasia.com.

