SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled a curated list highlighting Asia's most stunning libraries, inviting travelers to take a literary journey through Asia. These libraries, ranging from garden-based wooden structures to architectural marvels, serve as spaces that inspire curiosity, foster learning, and offer a sense of escape. With their unique charm and cultural depth, they stand as more than just places to read—they are experiences waiting to be discovered by bookworms, architectural enthusiasts, and curious travelers alike.

Libraries across Asia hold a special place as cultural landmarks and architectural treasures, offering a glimpse into the heritage and creativity of their communities. The eco-conscious design of Beitou Library in Taipei and the colonial grandeur of Ho Chi Minh City's General Sciences Library are just two examples of how these spaces blend beauty with purpose.

Agoda's curated selection celebrates libraries across Asia that provide not only a quiet retreat but also a meaningful connection to history, culture, and the written word.

1. Beitou Library, Taipei, Taiwan

Nestled in the lush greenery of Beitou Park, this eco-conscious library is a haven for nature and book lovers alike. Its wooden structure, designed to minimize environmental impact, blends seamlessly with its surroundings. Visitors can enjoy a peaceful reading experience while soaking in the natural beauty of Taipei's hot spring district.

2. Starfield Library, Seoul, South Korea

Located in the bustling COEX Mall, Starfield Library is a visual feast with its towering bookshelves and vibrant atmosphere. This photogenic space is as much a cultural hub as it is a library, hosting events, exhibitions, and a diverse collection of books in multiple languages.

3. David Sassoon Library and Reading Room, Mumbai, India

A Gothic Revival gem in the heart of Mumbai, this historic library has been a cultural landmark since 1870. Its stunning architecture, tranquil garden, and rich collection of books make it a perfect escape from the city's hustle and bustle. It's a place where history and literature come alive.

4. Neilson Hays Library, Bangkok, Thailand

A neoclassical treasure in Bangkok, Neilson Hays Library is a serene retreat for book lovers. Its elegant interiors, lush gardens, and rich history make it a must-visit for those seeking a quiet moment in the heart of the city.

5. Kanazawa Umimirai Library, Kanazawa, Japan

This minimalist masterpiece is a modern architectural wonder. Its honeycomb-like facade and serene interiors create a calming atmosphere, making it a perfect spot for quiet contemplation and inspiration.

6. Ho Chi Minh City General Sciences Library, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

A relic of French colonial architecture, this library is a hidden gem in the bustling city. Its grand interiors and tranquil reading spaces offer a glimpse into Vietnam's literary and cultural heritage, making it a unique stop for history and book enthusiasts.

Jun Dong, Associate Vice President at Agoda shared, "Asia's libraries are as diverse as the stories they hold, offering a special haven for everyone, whether you're a bookworm or just looking for a quiet escape. Fort travelers looking to turn the page on traditional sightseeing and discover destinations that inspire and educate, these libraries offer a gateway to architectural beauty, culture, and history. Agoda is thrilled to help travelers discover these incredible spaces, making them must-visit stops on any journey. "

