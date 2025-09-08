The broadcasting watchdog has demanded operators and platforms to take down or block more than 15,000 deepfake sex crime videos in the first seven months of the year, parliamentary data showed Monday.

The Korea Communications Standards Commission reviewed 15,808 such videos between January and July, ordering the deletion of two and blocking access to 15,806, according to data submitted by the commission to Rep. Park Choong-kwon of the People Power Party.

The commission is empowered under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, which took effect in 2020, to take action against illegal sexual content.

Cases have surged in recent years, rising from 1,913 in 2021 to 3,574 in 2022, 7,187 in 2023 and 23,107 in 2024. If this year's trend continues, this year's total could hit a record 27,000 cases.

Most of the illegal videos are distributed through overseas porn sites and peer-to-peer platforms. The commission also asked Telegram to block 403 pieces of content in the first seven months, compared with 618 for all of last year. (Yonhap)