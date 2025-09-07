A senior executive of LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Sunday departed for the United States over the arrests of hundreds of South Koreans by US immigration authorities at a South Korean battery plant site in Georgia.

More than 300 South Korean nationals out of 457 people have been taken into custody after US immigration authorities arrested them during a raid on the site operated by South Korean companies, Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution in Bryan County.

"Our top priority now is working for the swift and early release of both LG Energy Solution employees and the staff of our partner company," Kim Ki-soo, chief human resources officer at LG Energy Solution, told reporters before departing for the US.

"As the Korean government is making all-out efforts to respond the situation, we will also do our utmost to ensure everyone's safe and prompt return," he said. (Yonhap)