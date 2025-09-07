HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to data from the Government of the Hong Kong Transport Special Administrative Region, AION, under GAC, recorded 399 new vehicle registrations in August, securing its position as a top 3 EV seller in Hong Kong for the second consecutive month since first breaking into the ranking in July.

On June 12 this year, at the 2025 Hong Kong International Automotive Supply Chain Expo, GAC launched "Hong Kong ACTION"—a localization plan under its "One GAC 2.0" global strategy—comprehensively expanding in Hong Kong across products, channels, services, energy systems, and mobility ecosystems. Feng Xingya, Chairman and President of GAC Group, stated that the company remains committed to "Quality Globalization", "Technology Globalization", "Service Globalization", and"Ecosystem Globalization,"following a distinctive high-quality globalization path.

Returning to the Top 3 in Hong Kong's EV sales is a key achievement of the "Hong Kong ACTION" plan. Guided by the "One GAC 2.0" strategy, the Hong Kong market—a strategic gateway and pivot in GAC's global strategy—has now been established as another overseas benchmark.

Boosted by its performance in Hong Kong, GAC INTERNATIONAL saw a 45% year-on-year increase in wholesale sales and a 64% rise in retail sales from January to July 2025, demonstrating strong momentum in its global strategy. This growth reflects not only volume but also a "qualitative leap," driven by the high-quality, distinctive approach of the "One GAC 2.0" strategy.

Looking ahead, GAC will leverage Hong Kong as a model for overseas growth, guided by its brand values of "Quality Globalization"and"Technology Globalization", and brand philosophy of "Customer First" and "Service First". Focusing on "One Vision, One Goal, One Image"and "One Localized Initiatives"—spanning products, channels, services, smart manufacturing, energy ecosystems, and mobility solutions—GAC is committed to operating "In Local, For Local, Integrated Locally, Serving Locally, Contributing Locally," and aims to become a creator of low-carbon, green, and intelligent mobility.