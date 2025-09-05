ZHENGZHOU, China, Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yutong Bus ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a leading global electric bus manufacturer, has unveiled its next-generation international version of its Internet of Vehicles (IoV) platform, Link+. A comprehensive upgrade of Vehicle+, Link+ offers a secure, intelligent and efficient one-stop solution for fleet operations to empower fleets to achieve optimized operational efficiency.

From 24/7 monitoring to intelligent management and data-driven services, Yutong Link+ empowers fleets with lifecycle management solutions.

Yutong Link+, powered by AI and big data, delivers smart lifecycle management solutions for global customers.

VOY Santiago SpA, a Chilean public transport operator managing 214 Yutong new energy buses, reported significant improvements after adopting Link+. Facing high brake system wear due to Chile's complex roads, VOY utilized Link+'s real-time map monitoring to visualize critical data, slashing vehicle inspection times from 4-5 days to 10 minutes.

In energy management, Link+ enabled a shift from manual oversight to intelligent control. By standardizing air conditioning settings across the fleet—keeping temperatures at 22°C and fan speeds at 50%—VOY improved driver compliance while ensuring passenger comfort. This smart adjustment reduced daily energy consumption by 1,848 kWh. Based on Chile's electricity rate of 127 Chilean pesos per kWh, the operator saves approximately 49.31 million Chilean Pesos annually during peak air conditioning seasons.

For more info, please visit https://en.yutong.com/.