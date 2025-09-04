BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2025, TCL reshapes the smartphone landscape with the launch of the TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra, the first smartphone with its latest revolutionary NXTPAPER 4.0 technology. Developed in collaboration with TCL CSOT, a global leader in display innovation, this smartphone embodies TCL's commitment to protecting user well-being. Enjoying a stunning 7.2-inch display, this industry's most comprehensive eye-care smartphone with multiple prestigious certifications from TÜV and SGS elevates eye comfort to a new horizon through its seven core eye-care technologies. Alongside enhanced AI-powered reading and writing experience and TCL's innovative self-developed MuseFilm imaging technology, this phone delivers unparalleled all-round flagship performance.

In the era of the digital flood, the relentless screen exposure leads to chronic eye strain and focus drifts. As our eyes bear the brunt of this digital onslaught, driven by its unwavering commitment to make technology more human, TCL has long been dedicated to tackling this issue. The brand-new TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra is a testament to this mission, offering a groundbreaking eye-care solution that provides a sanctuary for eyes in the digital age. Its natural light display and immersive Max Ink Mode for effortless digital detox transforms screen time into calm, natural, and strain-free viewing experience.

NXTPAPER 4.0: The Most Comprehensive Solution for Ultimate Eye Comfort and Peace of Mind

Built on TCL's latest NXTPAPER 4.0 technology, this device is equipped with seven core eye-care technologies, including natural light display, zero flickering, blue light purification, reflection-free and anti-glare viewing, dim-light eye protection, circadian screen comfort, and TruePaper Restoration technology, bringing ultimate eye comfort and peace of mind to everyday use.

Boasting the industry's first smartphone with natural light display and zero flicker, the new product provides a more refined, brighter and more natural display. With a massive 7.2-inch screen, this device leverages CPL (Circular Polarized Light) technology, where the light wave rotates in a circular motion to mimic natural light. In a way of preserving vivid visual details with professional-grade color accuracy (ΔE<1), it delivers a comfortable viewing experience as natural as looking at nature. Crafted to bring the essence of nature to your eyes, the display integrates multi-layer innovations, like anti-glare, reflection free, zero flicker, and blue light purification. NXTPAPER 4.0 also incorporates nano-matrix lithography technology, enabling a screen with exceptional clarity and vivid visuals. It offers users comfortable viewing akin to reading on a real paper and comfort comes naturally.

The innovation extends beyond addressing major causes of eye strain to a holistic and human-centric solution. The SGS-certified dim-light eye protection detects the ambient light as soon as the screen is turned on and adjusts brightness to as low as 2 nits for effortless nighttime browsing. Circadian screen comfort subtly shifts brightness and color temperature in sync with your natural rhythm, maintaining vividness during the day and transitioning to warmer tones by night, creating a more natural viewing experience that adapts to your life anytime and anywhere, as soothing and authentic as nature itself.

AI-Infused Reading & Writing: Improving Productivity and Unleashing Boundless Creativity

Beyond delivering unparalleled visual comfort, the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra also provides ultimate reading and writing experience with its powerful AI capabilities.

For writing, the device is equipped with T-Pen Magic, a low-latency, pressure-sensitive electromagnetic stylus, boasting the industry's first S+ level stylus experience certified by SGS. Combined with the TCL Note app that supports Mixed Input Formats, Easy Script, Memo Craft, and One Stroke to Form features, it delivers a paper-like writing experience that feels natural and intuitive, allowing for versatile creation anytime and anywhere. With AI-driven productivity tools, users can effortlessly access simultaneous interpretation, smart voice memos, summarization, rewriting—all with a single swipe, turning every moment into an opportunity for seamless creation and improved productivity.

For reading, the upgraded Max Ink Mode, activated through NXTPAPER Key, offers an unmatched immersive and distraction-free reading experience for digital detox by blocking notifications. Users can explore rich book resources in six languages or import their own books to personalize the library. Equipping with AI-powered tools such as AI Outline, AI Q&A, AI Audiobook, and AI Podcast for better comprehension, NXTPAPER 60 Ultra transforms the way users engage with content.

Competitive Periscopic Telephoto Meets Artistic MuseFilm Imaging Technology: Where Versatility Meets Art

At its core, the device features a periscopic telephoto camera with full focal length shooting and impressive 50MP high imaging quality, allowing for diverse zoom levels, including 3x optical zoom and 6x lossless zoom, capturing beauty with intricate details both near and far with ease. Paired with dual OIS cameras and a main camera with 1μm big pixel size for exceptional motion capture and steady shots, the camera system delivers exceptional versatility. Notably, this device is the first in its price range to feature periscopic telephoto hardware.

Complementing these advanced capabilities is its TCL-developed MuseFilm imaging technology, a breakthrough that revolutionizes smartphone photography by blending advanced camera performance with artistic expression. Unlike conventional smartphone cameras that simply record moments, MuseFilm transforms your phone into an art canvas. Every image feels cinematic, expressive, and meticulously composed.

Reliable Flagship Performance for Everyday Excellence

Beyond its eye-friendly display and cinematic imaging, the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra delivers absolutely all-round performance designed to help users stay on top of everyday demands. Powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset with 24GB RAM (12GB + 12GB RAM expansion), a massive storage of up to 512GB, and a 5200mAh battery with 33W fast charging, the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra ensures smooth multitasking and reliable all-day use without compromise. Built to handle the challenges of everyday life, the device is IP68 water and dust resistant, and works seamlessly with magnetic modular accessories.

Technology for Good: NXTPAPER Phone for Junior

With more and more children embracing phones at a young age, however, the harmful effects of prolonged screen time—from eye strain and cognitive overload to digital addiction—are now pressing issues that parents can no longer overlook.

TCL steps forward with the TCL NXTPAPER 5G Junior, a dedicated smartphone for teenagers that combines NXTPAPER's industry-leading eye-care display with TCL-developed Digital Detox Mode for distraction-free viewing experience to let them see with comfort and grow with focus, while empowering teenagers to build healthy digital habits and engage deeply into learning. The exclusive parental guidance powered by Google Family Link ensures children's safety through pure content filter, real-time location tracking, and screen time and App control, giving children freedom to explore the digital world while giving parents peace of mind and full control.

Together, these innovations reflect TCL's "Technology for Good" mission—creating devices that protect vision, nurture focus and help people of all ages enjoy healthier, more meaningful screen time.

Pricing and Availability

TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra (256GB ROM, with bundled accessories): RRP €499

TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra (512GB ROM, with bundled accessories): RRP €549

Availability: September 2025 in Europe & LATAM and APAC

Optional accessories: MagFlip and T-Pen Magic.

TCL NXTPAPER 5G Junior (256GB ROM, with default accessories): RRP €249

Availability: October 2025 in Europe

Default accessories: 2 protective cases.

Prices may vary by country.

Figures calculated in the release are based on stringent internal testing procedures.

For more information on TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile/tcl-nxtpaper-60-ultra

To learn how NXTPAPER redefines eye comfort and explore the science behind this groundbreaking technology, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/nxtpaper-whitepaper

About TCL Mobile

TCL Mobile specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions.

For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and a global leader in the television industry. Operating in over 160 markets worldwide, TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products, including TVs, audio systems, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. For additional information, visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Media Contact:

tclpress@tcl.com