WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Geographic Society and PepsiCo announced their collaboration to harness the power of science, storytelling, and education to inspire positive change throughout the global food system, with a focus on regenerative agriculture. The Food for Tomorrow program will support National Geographic Explorer-driven stories and scientists diving into the future of food through breathtaking imagery, moving narratives, applied science-based projects and data visualization maps.

The world's population is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050, and according to UNESCO reports, if current trends continue, close to 90% of the planet's soil could be degraded by that date. To feed this growing population and mitigate environmental threats such as soil degradation and habitat loss, a change is needed in the way food is grown. Regenerative agriculture — farming practices that restore, rather than deplete, soil health and natural resources — can provide us with the food we eat by working in harmony with nature, rather than against it. Food for Tomorrow will raise awareness around how regenerative agriculture can positively impact farmers, strengthen our food system, and protect our planet, while empowering everyone to make more sustainable food choices.

"Our future will be shaped by how we grow our food today—and we're reimagining what's possible when that system nourishes both people and the planet," said Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society. "In collaboration with PepsiCo, we're investing in bold solutions and the farmers, scientists, and storytellers leading this essential work. We're proud to fuel a global movement, rooted in science and hope, to help build a thriving future for generations to come."

The global food industry's engagement, in partnership with farmers, will be essential to identify how scientific research, innovation and groundbreaking technology can work alongside traditional agricultural knowledge to expand regenerative agriculture and deliver a positive impact for the planet and people. Food and drink company, PepsiCo, has already set a global goal to spread the adoption of regenerative, restorative or protective practices across 10 million acres by 2030.

"Climate change is putting unprecedented pressure on the global food system, and farmers feel it every day. As a company rooted in agriculture, we know just how fragile — and vital — that system is," said PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta. "But there are solutions that can help make businesses and farmers more resilient. Food for Tomorrow combines PepsiCo's deep food system expertise with National Geographic's power to advance science and inspire action. Together, we're aiming to support farmers, protect the planet, and help build a stronger, more resilient future for all."

To further bring this challenge and opportunity to life, PepsiCo collaborated with National Geographic CreativeWorks on the development of three short films to capture firsthand how farmers are embracing regenerative agriculture—stories of innovation and partnership, as this video spotlights .

The program will initially support five National Geographic Explorers, who will feature stories about real people, real farmers and real communities to spotlight sustainable and regenerative practices in food production. It will also fund " Building Resilience in Agriculture ", where up to five scientific grants will be awarded that seek innovative, nature-positive proposals that apply science in real-world contexts and aims to find solutions that scale regenerative agricultural practices around the world. The deadline for applications is September 30, 2025.

Finally, the program will develop a dynamic data visualization mapping tool that showcases how regenerative agriculture boosts food and farming resilience. This resource for farmers, scientists and the general public is planned for publication on the National Geographic Society website in 2026.

To learn more about regenerative agriculture, the work led by Explorers and scientists around the globe and to see more emerging stories this fall, visit us here .

Notes to editors:

The selected National Geographic Explorers include: