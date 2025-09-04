ADELAIDE, Australia, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has successfully deployed its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at two Living Choice retirement villages in Flagstaff Hill and Fullarton, South Australia. Featuring PowerStack 200CS (ST225kWh-110kW-2h) BESS units and 455CS (ST455kWh-110kW-4h) BESS, these projects mark a significant milestone as the first commercial and industrial (C&I) community sites in the state to undergo CSIP-AUS testing, shaping the future of smart, flexible energy management.

Located at Flagstaff Hill and Fullarton, the two Living Choice retirement village projects are set to be commissioned in July 2025. Designed to ensure power supply for equipment while generating revenue through energy arbitrage and Frequency Control Ancillary Services (FCAS), these systems enable the communities to reduce operational costs and actively participate in Australia's evolving energy market.

Why Sungrow?

As an Australia implementation guide for IEEE 2030.5 protocol, CSIP-AUS (Common Smart Inverter Profile for Australia) offers enhanced security, configurability, and remote command execution for distributed energy resources. As some of the first C&I projects in South Australia to undergo CSIP-AUS testing, these deployments mark a critical step in adapting to the state's move towards tighter grid interoperability.

Under the framework, SA Power Networks (SAPN) dispatches export/import limits and ramp-rate instructions via Sungrow's iSolarCloud platform API, with the BESS dynamically responding while continuing arbitrage and FCAS trading, enabling smarter, more responsive grid integration for C&I applications. By supporting CSIP-AUS, Sungrow not only meets current DNSP compliance requirements but also reduces integration complexity and SCADA deployment costs which is critical for the scalability of C&I energy storage projects.

Sungrow's Community BESS projects in South Australia have also successfully achieved FCAS commissioning. With the increasing penetration of renewables, the importance of FCAS has become even more prominent. As a critical ancillary service in power systems, FCAS helps maintain grid frequency stability by quickly responding to supply-demand imbalances, regulating the charge and discharge of energy storage systems and keeping the frequency within an acceptable range. FCAS not only ensures the safety and reliability of the power system, but also provides flexible resources to the electricity market, enabling broader integration of renewable energy into the grid. Sungrow's self-developed EMS continuously evolves to pursue intelligent energy management strategies and optimized control logic for energy arbitrage, FCAS etc. participation under CSIP monitoring.

The successful deployment was made possible through the continued collaboration with YES Group, a key client and strategic partner of Sungrow. Together, the companies are pushing the boundaries of what distributed energy resources can achieve within Australia's evolving power networks.

"By supporting YES Group in these deployments, Sungrow is helping set a new benchmark for compliant, high-performance storage systems in community settings," said Joe Zhou, Country Director of Sungrow Australia. "It highlights our ability to deliver storage solutions that are technically advanced, grid-responsive, and fully aligned with Australia's shift toward dynamic energy regulation."

With other Australian states preparing to roll out similar guidelines, CSIP-AUS is fast becoming a national standard. Sungrow's forward-looking support for the protocol reinforces its position as a trusted provider of innovative, compliant, and cost-effective energy storage solutions.

About YES Group

YES Group is a vertically integrated company delivering turnkey solutions to the energy industry. With over 15 years of experience, the company has established itself as an industry leader, offering end-to-end expertise across project development, engineering, procurement, and construction. YES Group is committed to driving Australia's energy transition through innovative, reliable, and scalable energy solutions.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.