SHANGHAI, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2025, Kayou, a fast-rising force in trading cards and collectibles, accelerated its international growth with a two-stop exhibition tour. Following its debut at the 2025 Indonesia International Baby Products & Toys Expo (IBTE Indonesia) on August 20, Kayou unveiled its flagship product portfolio at the 59th Tokyo Toy Show on August 28—demonstrating its clear roadmap for building a worldwide footprint in the hobby and toy industry.

From Category Leader in China to Global Player

As the market leader in trading cards in China, Kayou's choice of Indonesia for its first overseas showcase reflects a targeted growth strategy. Among the country's 270 million people, roughly 25 percent are between 18 and 34—the prime demographic for trading cards and collectibles. That alignment, along with strong familiarity with Japanese and Chinese entertainment IPs, provides fertile ground for introducing Kayou's expanding lineup of cards and collectibles to Southeast Asia.

At IBTE Indonesia, Kayou showcased more than 20 globally recognized IPs, including My Little Pony and Naruto. The company also introduced its first lineup for international audiences, including Free Fire collectible cards created with Garena and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) cards developed in collaboration with Moonton Games.

Free Fire, the global battle royale mobile title launched in 2017, ranked as the world's most downloaded game for three consecutive years and regained the top spot in 2024. Its flagship tournament, the Free Fire World Series (FFWS), set a record in 2021 with 5.4 million peak concurrent viewers—the highest in mobile esports history. The Free Fire trading card collection will launch globally in September.

MLBB, an international 5v5 MOBA title released in 2016, is now available in over 135 countries with more than 1.5 billion cumulative users. As the leading MOBA title in overseas markets, it dominates charts in Southeast Asia and has been featured at the Southeast Asian Games and the Esports World Cup. Kayou's new line ties closely to the game's universe while incorporating Southeast Asian themes, boosting fan engagement and collectible value. The MLBB collection is also slated for worldwide release.

Kayou plans to use flagship overseas product lines such as Free Fire and MLBB to build a "localized IP + collectible ecosystem" model. With Asia as its launchpad, the company will expand this model into other regions with strong demand for global IP-driven collectibles.

Expanding into Mature Markets: Spotlight at the Tokyo Toy Show

Held at Tokyo Big Sight from August 28 to 31, the Tokyo Toy Show brought together nearly 1,000 exhibitors and over 90,000 attendees. As Asia's longest-running professional toy fair, now in its 59th edition, the event is a cornerstone for innovation and trendsetting in the global toy and collectibles industry.

Widely regarded as one of the world's top ten toy fairs, the Tokyo Toy Show is a platform where Disney, Mattel, Bandai and other global brands showcase their latest releases. This year, Kayou joined that lineup, presenting its newest global portfolio, connecting with international partners, and gaining insights into evolving fan preferences.

At the show, Kayou featured a wide array of IP-based collectibles, including trading cards, figures, acrylic stands, and badges. With strong product design and an integrated supply chain, Kayou's booth became a destination for buyers and collectors from around the world.

In Japan's toy and collectibles market, trading card games (TCG) are the fastest-growing category, hitting 302.463 billion yen (approx. USD 2.05 billion) in 2024, according to the Japan Toy Association. With iconic brands like Pokémon, Bandai, Takara Tomy, Konami, and Bushiroad leading the category, Kayou's Tokyo debut marks an important opportunity to enter one of the most competitive segments in the hobby industry.

Following its 2024 partnership with Hasbro, Kayou introduced the first Japanese-language edition of its My Little Pony trading card game and hosted live demo play at its booth. The game's unique mechanics, distinctive artwork, and premium production quality drew strong reactions from attendees, reinforcing Kayou's product development expertise and global outlook.

By participating in both Indonesia and Japan, Kayou demonstrated a differentiated global market strategy: rolling out localized and accessible products in emerging markets while reinforcing its premium positioning in established ones. Together, these events highlight a two-track strategy—driving growth in developing regions and pushing product innovation forward in mature markets—marking a major step forward in Kayou's international expansion.