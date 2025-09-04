SK On Co., a major South Korean battery maker, said Thursday it has clinched a major deal with a US company to supply its advanced energy storage system with a combined volume of up to 7.2 gigawatt-hours.

Under the agreement, SK On will supply containerized ESS units featuring 1 GWh of lithium iron phosphate batteries to Flatiron Energy Development starting in the second half of 2026, the company said.

SK On has also won the rights of the first offer to Flatiron's project with an estimated volume of 6.2 GWh that will run through 2030.

While the company did not provide further details, such as the contract value, market watchers estimate the deal to be worth around 2 trillion won ($1.43 billion).

"This highlights SK On's strategic expansion into the BESS market in the United States alongside its growth in the LFP battery sector, underscoring its commitment to portfolio diversification and sustainable growth," the company said, referring to battery energy storage system.

Flatiron Energy Development is a utility-scale energy storage developer in Colorado.

The South Korean battery maker added it will begin mass production of LFP batteries at SK Battery America, its wholly owned arm in Georgia, in the second half of next year.

The company tapped into the US market in 2022, and the latest deal marks its first large-scale ESS arrangement.

"Having a partnership with a global leader in battery production with strong engineering and integration capabilities, along with domestic resources, has become a strategic imperative," Jonathan Poor, who heads Flatiron, said. (Yonhap)