Viettel’s High Tech Military Equipment Makes Debut at Vietnam Independence Day Parade

HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Group, Vietnam's largest telecommunications company and a pioneer in defense technology, unveiled a wide range of high-tech military equipment during the grand military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day. This marks the first time Viettel's domestically developed weapons were showcased at Ba Dinh Square, highlighting its unique role as the only enterprise in Vietnam that both leads the telecom market and independently researches and manufactures advanced defense systems.

Viettel's display featured two missile systems, multiple radar platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic warfare vehicles, and secure communication devices. All of these have been fully designed, developed, and produced by Viettel, tested in real conditions, and officially integrated into the Vietnamese military's arsenal.

Among the highlights was the debut of the Trường Sơn missile system, a comprehensive solution developed from concept to production. The system includes a command vehicle, radar, launchers, missile transport and loading vehicles, and the Sông Hồng anti-ship missile. With high automation, rapid deployment, and adaptability to Vietnam's climate and terrain, the system forms a cornerstone of the nation's coastal defense, capable of delivering precision strikes to safeguard maritime sovereignty.

Also presented was the S-125-VT air defense system, which Viettel has modernized for superior mobility, extended range, and improved combat performance. Its dual-stage solid-fuel missiles are effective against fighter jets, UAVs, cruise missiles, and sea-based targets, ensuring strong defensive coverage in modern warfare conditions.

Viettel's radar portfolio played a prominent role, including the VRS-2DM low-altitude radar for target detection and the advanced VRS-MRS three-coordinate radar for mid-range surveillance and guidance. Both systems integrate seamlessly into automated command networks, reinforcing airspace and maritime security.

The Group also showcased its UAV systems. Reconnaissance UAVs feature vertical take-off and landing, advanced radar, and optical sensors for missions ranging from border surveillance to disaster relief. Tactical UAVs equipped with AI can detect, identify, and strike ground targets in real time, offering versatile combat support.

In addition, electronic warfare vehicles, jointly developed with the Electronic Warfare Department, demonstrated capabilities to jam enemy radio frequencies and protect critical operations. Viettel's personal communication devices, used by specialized units such as paratroopers, cyber forces, artillery, and engineers, were also on display.

As Vietnam's dual-role enterprise, Viettel continues to drive both national digital transformation and the modernization of the armed forces. The company's mastery of core technologies, particularly in strategic weapon systems, underscores its mission to be the nucleus of Vietnam's high-tech defense industry while remaining Southeast Asia's leading telecom provider.