BAODING, China, Sept. 3, 2025 -- Yingli Solar, a global leader in photovoltaic technology, today detailed its rigorous, multi-layered quality control system, explaining the foundation of its modules' exceptional reliability, high power generation, and industry-leading 30-year performance warranty.

The Quality DNA of PV modules- -1

Yingli's commitment begins at the source with an 8-step raw material vetting process. This includes stringent performance testing, reliability assessments, joint supplier audits, and regular sampling. Robust supplier management and full material traceability establish the first critical barrier safeguarding product quality.

Within its intelligent production facilities, Yingli implements a staggering 115 quality control points. State-of-the-art AI visual inspection, automated product testing, robotic handling, and integrated digital tracking ensure precision at every stage – from automated soldering to layup. Real-time 100% production monitoring via the MES system analyzes every component, setting a new benchmark for smart, data-driven solar manufacturing.

Prior to shipment, modules face exhaustive evaluation in Yingli's CNAS & UL-accredited laboratory. This in-house facility possesses comprehensive capabilities for cell research, material analysis, component reliability testing, and field performance validation. Yingli enforces testing standards that frequently exceed industry requirements.

Furthermore, Yingli modules undergo stringent third-party certifications globally. These include proven low annual degradation rates from outdoor field testing, plus certifications for mechanical load resilience, anti-PID performance, and corrosion resistance etc. This multi-faceted validation confirms Yingli's capability to deliver stable power generation for over 30 years, backed by strong warranties.

"From raw materials to final certification, our integrated quality ecosystem leaves nothing to chance," stated Wang Hui，QC & After Sales Manager. "This relentless focus is why customers worldwide trust Yingli for consistently high yields, unwavering durability, and maximum long-term return on investment."

