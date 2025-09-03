TVU Networks Unveils TVU MediaMesh™: A Global Shared Memory for Live Video

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, a leader in cloud-native live video production, has announced the launch of TVU MediaMesh™, a transformative platform debuting at IBC 2025. MediaMesh redefines how live video is connected and produced by introducing a global shared memory, giving teams seamless, real-time access to live signals.

For years, live production has been constrained by physical infrastructure, costly equipment, and rigid routing systems. While the cloud promised to eliminate these barriers, adoption has remained slow, with only about 1% of productions fully migrated. The biggest challenge has been connecting and managing diverse live sources. TVU MediaMesh solves this by making signals instantly accessible—like opening a shared file—reducing complexity and configuration time.

"MediaMesh removes the biggest obstacle to cloud adoption by making live signals instantly accessible anywhere," said Mike Cronk, VP of Strategy at TVU. "It gives teams the freedom to produce from anywhere, with any tools, without backend worries."

Built as the backbone for TVU's award-winning SaaS applications, MediaMesh now opens its APIs, enabling customers and partners to create new solutions. Industry leaders are already embracing the platform. Grass Valley has integrated its AMPP system with MediaMesh, allowing customers to connect sources from multiple vendors with far less integration effort. "This is the type of collaboration customers have been asking for," said Adam Marshall, CPO at Grass Valley.

"The future of live production depends on collaboration, not closed ecosystems," said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. "By opening our platform through MediaMesh, we're giving broadcasters, developers, and partners the freedom to innovate faster—together."

Open. Collaborative. Available Now.

TVU MediaMesh is available immediately, including through the AWS Marketplace. Broadcasters and developers can deploy instantly, whether for remote production, multi-vendor workflows, or building next-generation live apps.

To shape its roadmap, TVU has formed the MediaMesh Advisory Board (MAB), which includes leaders from major media companies and partners such as Chyron, EVS, Grass Valley, Solid State Logic, and Vizrt. The MAB will meet quarterly, starting September 3rd, to provide feedback and ensure real-world alignment.