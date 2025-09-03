OptAI to unveil its latest AI optimization solutions powered by Opt-Hancer

Participation in Pitch Battle and DreamStage to highlight global expansion strategy and vision "Any Model, Any Device"

SEOUL, South Korea and BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OptAI, an artificial intelligence startup specializing in on-device AI optimization technologies, today announced its participation in IFA 2025, the world's largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition, taking place in Berlin, Germany, from September 5 to 9.

Showcasing On-Device AI Solutions with Opt-Hancer

At the exhibition, OptAI will present a variety of solutions developed through its proprietary on-device AI optimization platform Opt-Hancer. These include the successful optimization of LG EXAONE 3.5 for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite NPU in collaboration with LG Uplus. The technology is currently preparing for beta testing at LG Uplus and is under development for commercialization within the ixi-O service based on EXAONE 4.0, drawing strong industry attention.

Broad Optimization Capabilities Across AI Models

OptAI has also secured optimization capabilities for large language models such as LLaMA 3, Gemma 2, Qwen 2.5, and EXAONE 4.0, as well as vision models including DeTR and the YOLO family, and multimodal models such as Qwen2-VL and LLaVA. The company will further reveal optimization results on the latest NPU chipsets — Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Gen 3, and Elite — demonstrating its technical strength across language, vision, and multimodal domains.

Global Vision: "Any Model, Any Device"

In addition, OptAI will participate in both the Pitch Battle and DreamStage programs. At the Pitch Battle, OptAI will showcase diverse demos and applications powered by Opt-Hancer, highlighting cross-platform optimization capabilities for CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs from multiple manufacturers. At the DreamStage, OptAI will share its vision, "Any Model, Any Device," presenting the future of on-device AI that transcends cloud dependency and enables customized AI operations, enhanced data security, and energy-efficient computing.

As a company, OptAI aims to leverage South Korea's strong manufacturing competitiveness to lead the global adoption of on-device AI.

About OptAI

OptAI is a startup specializing in hardware-aware on-device AI optimization technologies for industries requiring secure, real-time processing, such as automotive, robotics, and mobile. The company has established technological credibility through collaborations with global enterprises including LG Electronics, LG Uplus, Hyundai Motor Company, and Hanwha Aerospace, and has secured investments from FuturePlay, Mashup Ventures, HL Mando, and LG Electronics. Building on these achievements, OptAI is pursuing global expansion into the United States, Japan, Germany, and beyond.

