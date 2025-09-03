"Golden," a track from the animated US film "KPop Demon Hunters," has topped the Billboard's Hot 100 chart for a third week.

Billboard said Tuesday (US time) in a preview of its upcoming main singles chart that "Golden" retained its No. 1 position this week, keeping Alex Warren's "Ordinary" at No. 2 for the second week in a row.

Earlier, Stray Kids' "Karma" took the top spot on the Billboard 200 main albums chart. With "Golden" holding onto No. 1 on the Hot 100 as well, the K-pop genre now dominates both the singles and albums charts this week.

It marks the first time in about five years since December 2020, when BTS simultaneously topped the two charts with its album "Be" and its lead track "Life Goes On," that the genre has simultaneously dominated the two charts.

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs in the United States across all genres, based on streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

"Golden" earned 35.3 million streams (up 4 percent), 19.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 21 percent) and 9,000 copies sold (up 11 percent) in the US from Aug. 22-28.

"Golden" is performed by Korean American artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, who voice the fictional girl group Huntr/x in the film. Ejae, a composer who trained at SM Entertainment, and Rei Ami were both born in South Korea.

Teddy and 24, known for their work with major K-pop agency The Black Label, are among the song's co-producers.

After debuting at No. 81, the song has climbed to No. 23, No. 6, No. 4, No. 2 and No. 1. It then slipped back to No. 2 before returning to the top last week.

"Golden" is the third song from the K-pop genre to hold the top spot on the chart for more than three weeks, following BTS' "Butter" (10 weeks) and "Dynamite" (three weeks), according to Billboard.

Last month, "Golden" became the first K-pop song sung by a female artist to top the Hot 100. It also made history by simultaneously topping the Billboard Hot 100 and the British Official Singles Top 100 on Aug. 1.

Unlike many K-pop hits, which tend to rely on strong fan bases driving physical album sales and digital downloads, the song has steadily grown on streaming platforms, boosted by the original film's global popularity.

"Gains for 'Golden' were boosted by the film's Aug. 23-24 sing-along wide release in movie theaters and that version's Aug. 25 premiere on Netflix," Billboard explained.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, a US film studio, the Netflix original film centers on Huntr/x, the fictional girl group who protects the world from demonic spirits. (Yonhap)