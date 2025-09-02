Neurophet Signs MoU with InRAD to Establish Global Standards for Alzheimer’s disease and Dementia Data

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Registry for Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementias Foundation (InRAD) to accelerate global standardization of Alzheimer's and dementia-related data.

Through this agreement, Neurophet and InRAD aim to strengthen their collaboration to help establish globally harmonized standards for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias real-world data1. The partnership also seeks to enable the seamless integration of AI-based neuroimaging technologies into the broader real-world data landscape, removing one of the key practical barriers to evidence generation - namely, the lack of coordinated approaches - while acknowledging the wider adoption of these technologies in everyday clinical practice.

The partnership will focus on key initiatives including:

Neurophet's flagship products — Neurophet AQUA AD, an Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Prescription/Treatment Effect and Side Effect Monitoring Software; and Neurophet SCALE PET, a PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software; and Neurophet AQUA, a Brain MRI Analysis Software — will be available for utilization in this collaboration.

InRAD, is a free at the point-of-use registry that enables the collection of real-world data to further understanding about Alzheimer's disease, and in the future, other dementias and to support clinical management. The registry is coordinated by the independent International Registry for Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementias Foundation, a health-related not-for-profit entity incorporated in the Netherlands. The registry platform will launch later in 2025, providing a secure, regionally compliant, Azure cloud-based registry platform and governance package.

Notably, InRAD has a board composed of globally renowned researchers and clinicians in the field of dementia, including Professor Philip Scheltens, a leading expert who established the MTA scale (also known as the Scheltens scale) — the world's first MRI-based diagnostic framework for Alzheimer's disease. Professor Scheltens commented, "Collaborations such as these help to ensure a joined-up approach, reducing barriers to real world data collection in clinical practice and supporting patient care. We are very pleased to be able to announce this MoU".

Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet, commented,

"This partnership marks a significant step toward expanding the clinical adoption and credibility of Neurophet's AI-powered brain imaging analysis tools on a global scale. We are committed to support clinicians and researchers worldwide by enabling standardized access to high-quality Alzheimer's disease datasets."

Neurophet continues to lead the medical AI field by forging strategic partnerships with global healthcare stakeholders.

About Neurophet

Neurophet has specialized in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software "Neurophet SCALE PET", Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric brain stimulation "Neurophet tES LAB", Alzheimer's Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software "Neurophet AQUA AD" for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software "Neurophet AQUA MS".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.