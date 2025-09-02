OSAKA, Japan , Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Trade News.

From August 24 to 26, the Liaoning Week of the China Pavilion at the Expo 2025 Osaka presenting the world with a grand showcase of culture, technology, trade, and green development — A presentation on the Niuheliang Hongshan Culture Site, paired with artifacts displayed through cutting-edge naked-eye 3D holography, carried audiences on a journey across 5,000 years of history. "Liaoning Premium Products" and"China Fine Gifts", dazzled in glittering arrays. Tieling Errenzhuan, Jinzhou Shaobei martial arts, Liaoning Puppetry and acrobatic acts drew thunderous applause. The wonderful performances like Xiuyan Paper-Cutting, Qipao Show, and Knife-Carved Painting offered audiences a visual feast. Meanwhile, Liaoning enterprises joined hands with Japanese companies to explore cooperation and deepen friendship. On this global stage of the World Expo, the "Liaoning Week" unfolded through nine remarkable moments, bearing witness to Liaoning's encounter, connection, and embrace with the world.