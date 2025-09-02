Theme: Powering Progress, Shaping Tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil & Gas Asia (OGA) -- Southeast Asia's premier energy business platform -- opened its 21st edition today to packed halls of industry leaders, companies and professionals eager to capture new opportunities in the region's fast-growing energy landscape.

Driven by rapid economic expansion, Southeast Asia's energy demand is projected to grow significantly, creating vast potential as countries balance growth and decarbonisation pathways.

Held from 2 - 4 September at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, OGA 2025 takes place under the theme "Powering Progress, Shaping Tomorrow" as the region seeks to strengthen economic integration with energy as a key cornerstone under Malaysia's chairmanship of ASEAN this year.

The opening ceremony featured addresses by Datuk Adif Zulkifli, Executive Vice President & CEO, Gas & Maritime Business of PETRONAS and Mr Mohd Yazid Ja'afar President/CEO of Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC), and special guest, YB Datuk Dr Haji Hazland, Deputy Minister for Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak.

PETRONAS returns as Corporate Partner for the fourth consecutive edition, reflecting a sustained partnership and its long-term support of OGA as the region's collaborative platform for the energy industry.

"PETRONAS is proud to be the Sole Corporate Partner of Oil & Gas Asia (OGA) 2025, reaffirming its commitment to strengthen Malaysia's energy ecosystem. Building on long-standing partnerships within the OGSE industry, PETRONAS as an integrated energy company continues advancing strategic investments across key areas of the energy value chain - reinforcing energy security and accelerating Malaysia's transition towards a sustainable energy future," said PETRONAS.

"As we convene here, remarkably, at the 21st edition of OGA, the reality before us is clear: our industry must deliver reliable energy today, while also preparing for a more sustainable and diversified future", said Mr. Mohd Yazid Ja'afar, President/CEO of Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC).

"OGA is not only a marketplace for business growth and innovation, but also a catalyst for knowledge sharing and partnerships across borders. Most importantly, it provides rare opportunities for direct engagement with industry leaders and agencies shaping the sustainable energy future," said Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Chairman of Informa Markets Malaysia.

This year's exhibition spans 20,000 sqm across seven halls, featuring more than 2,000 brands and companies from 72 countries, including eight international pavilions representing the United Kingdom, China, Singapore, South Korea, India, Italy, Germany, and the United States.

On the local front, the MOGSC Pavilion showcases advanced technology and services innovated by Malaysian OGSE companies for global markets.

Other major sponsors and exhibitors include EPIC Berhad, Steel Hawk Berhad, KUFPEC, Ingersoll Rand, Honeywell International, Ebara Elliot Energy, and many more.

Reinforcing the exhibition is SPEAK OGA that will host over 40 speakers across 30 sessions on informative themes including the energy future, digital innovation, cyber resilience, infrastructure, operations, and talent development. Dynamic partner programmes with TalentCorp Malaysia, Women in Energy, and Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS will focus on workforce, inclusivity and innovation.

New this year, OGA proudly launched its flagship Event Ambassadors program - a group of esteemed industry thought leaders entrusted to drive the narrative, foster knowledge exchange, and enhance engagement throughout the show.

Last year, OGA attracted more than 36,000 trade visitors from 72 countries, generating an estimated US$52 million in potential business. With ASEAN's rising energy demand, OGA 2025 is set to further strengthen its role as the region's defining platform for collaboration and progress.

OGA is part of the Informa Markets Energy Series - a regional portfolio of industry-defining events, including ENERtec Asia, International Energy Week (IEW) Sarawak and East Coast Energy (ECE). OGA also features the Malaysia Oil & Gas Services Exhibition and Conference (MOGSEC), in partnership with MOGSC, and the Petrochemicals Sustainability Conference (PSC), in collaboration with MPA, creating a unified platform for energy transformation.

Notes to Editor

Established in 1987, Oil & Gas Asia (OGA) is recognised as one of the region's most influential and successful energy events, showcasing latest technologies in fields of exploration, production and transportation within the Oil, Gas, Energy and Petrochemicals industry. Attracting a recorded average of over 2,000 participating companies and 25,000 visitors per edition, OGA represents a convergence of the industry throughout the ASEAN region, enabling businesses to forge essential partnerships and foster a sustainable business ecosystem. In its 20th Edition, OGA 2024 collaborates with esteemed partners such as the Malaysian Petrochemicals Association (MPA) and The Malaysian Oil, Gas & Energy Services Council (MOGSC). This immersive gathering of leaders, policymakers, and innovators drives transformative change, shaping industries for a better tomorrow.

Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com) creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.