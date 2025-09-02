From global tech giants to ASEAN innovators, the flagship cybersecurity event returns this September to unite leaders, launch breakthroughs, and strengthen regional digital defences

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on. From 30 September to 2 October, Cyber Digital Services, Defence and Security Asia Exhibition and Conference (CyberDSA 2025) will once again transform the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) into the region's hub for cybersecurity and digital innovation.

Now in its third edition, the show continues to grow in scale and influence. Over 8,000 professionals from 45 countries are expected to attend, up from 7,546 in 2024, with the exhibition floor expanding to 5,000 sqm to showcase the latest technologies and solutions from across the globe.

CyberDSA 2025 will be officially opened by YB Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Digital, underscoring the importance of the event within Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship year and its role in advancing regional digital resilience.

Global Industry Confidence

More than 150 companies from 15 countries are confirmed to exhibit, reflecting strong industry confidence. Confirmed participants include Ahnlab, Axiata, Bitdefender, CyberSecurity Malaysia, Exabeam, Extrahop, Fasoo, Gigamon, Group IB, LGMS, Mastercard, Maxis, Measat, Mindmatics, NETSCOUT, Ofisgate, Recorded Future, Secpass, TM One, and other global and regional innovators.

Together, they will showcase the full spectrum of today's cybersecurity and digital services ecosystem, including analytics and intelligence, cloud security, blockchain and cryptography, digital identity, governance, risk and compliance, extended detection and response (XDR), generative AI, endpoint and mobile security, secured networks and communications, and more.

In addition, participating countries and regions span Asia, Europe, and North America, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Finland, Gibraltar, India, Korea, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK, and the USA — reinforcing CyberDSA's global stature.

Shaping the Future of Digital Defence

Carrying the theme "Pioneering the Future: Building a Resilient and Trusted Digital Nation", CyberDSA 2025 reinforces Malaysia's efforts to strengthen collective cybersecurity resilience and digital trust at both the national and regional level.

"Cybersecurity is a vital part of Malaysia's vision to become a resilient and trusted digital nation. As technology permeates every aspect of life, the need to protect our digital infrastructure has never been more urgent. CyberDSA provides a critical platform where national ambition meets global expertise, producing partnerships and actionable solutions that cement our leadership in shaping the region's security landscape," said YBhg. Tuan Al-Ishsal Bin Prof. Dato' Ishak T. Kechik, Chairman of Cybersecurity Malaysia.

Indeed, CyberDSA 2025 could not be timelier. With artificial intelligence reshaping industries and governments, and quantum computing emerging on the horizon, new risks—from data breaches and infrastructure disruption to misinformation and cyber warfare—are growing in both scale and complexity. The event provides a forum to explore these threats and identify responses that build long-term resilience.

A Catalyst for Collaboration

Held alongside Siber Siaga and the Malaysia CyberSecurity Awards, CyberDSA goes beyond a traditional showcase, bringing together government, defence, industry, academia, and law enforcement. The event will explore critical digital risks affecting sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. By grounding high-level dialogue in the realities of these industries, the programme ensures relevance and tangible value for participants across the region.

"CyberDSA 2025 integrates multifaceted elements into a unified, world-class meeting yes point. Each programme is designed to complement the others, creating an ecosystem where innovation meets collaboration and discussions translate into actionable partnerships. Our goal is to ensure the event reflects the pace and complexity of today's cybersecurity challenges while delivering the insights, connections, and momentum needed to address them, making this edition even more comprehensive and impactful than the last," said Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin, Chairman of Aerosea Exhibitions Sdn Bhd.

Over 50 foreign VIP cyber leaders from 20 countries and regions, including heads of national agencies and military cyber defence units, will participate. The conference programme features 80 speakers from 15 nations, engaging 600 delegates through expert-led sessions.

Expanding the Cybersecurity Landscape

CyberDSA 2025 goes beyond the exhibition floor with special features that bring the ecosystem to life. This year's edition introduces a dynamic line-up of special features designed to elevate collaboration, learning, and engagement. High-level platforms such as the ASEAN Cyber Defence Network (ACDN) Meeting, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Symposium (BCDR), and the Military Intelligence, Law Enforcement and Security Agencies Conference (MIESAC) will anchor strategic dialogue on digital defence.

On the interactive front, the Hackathon, E-Games showcase, and Flash Talk Zone will spotlight fresh talent and innovative ideas, while specialised OSINT and Offensive Training labs offer hands-on upskilling.

The event will also feature the Malaysia Cyber Security Awards & Gala Dinner, recognising excellence and leadership across the industry, alongside exclusive Networking and B2B meetings that convert discussions into partnerships and long-term alliances.

Together, these elements ensure CyberDSA 2025 delivers not just an exhibition, but the region's most dynamic stage for collaboration, innovation, and digital resilience.

Shaping the Future of Digital Resilience

Simply put, CyberDSA 2025 is where ASEAN's digital defence trajectory will be charted. Government authorities will align strategies and forge vital cross-border links; industry executives, CTOs, CIOs, and CISOs will explore cutting-edge solutions to counter evolving threats; startups will present breakthroughs to investors and partners; and academia will share knowledge with global peers.

With just weeks to go, registration momentum is surging. Secure your place now to join the leaders shaping ASEAN's digital future. Participation ensures a front-row role in driving the conversations, partnerships, and innovations that will define the region's digital resilience.

For more information and registration, visit www.cyberdsa.com .

