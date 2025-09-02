Driving Digital Innovation Across the Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced its support in the optimization and upgrade of "iAM Smart", Hong Kong's one-stop personalized digital services platform, through Tencent Cloud Super App as a Service (TCSAS) solution. This upgrade accelerates the digitalization of public services, offering citizens with a more efficient and convenient mobile services experience.

"iAM Smart" is a one-stop digital services platform launched by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (HKSAR). It integrates services from various government departments, public and private organizations, including eTAX, SmartPLAY, eMPF, and application for the International Driving Permit. As of August 2025, the platform has accumulated over 3.6 million registered users, with services covering taxation, healthcare, education, and transportation.

TCSAS integrates Tencent's expertise in mini program development, testing, deployment, operation, and container technology. Through TCSAS, "iAM Smart" can build a mini-program matrix within the app, reducing the need to switch between multiple interfaces. Citizens can access services from various government departments, public and private organizations through a single, unified interface, improving overall service efficiency and achieving the goal of "single portal for online government services".

Furthermore, this upgrade incorporates several security and quality assurance capabilities from Tencent Cloud TianYu, Tencent WeTest, and other products. It enables functions such as business risk control and data protection to ensure data security and transaction reliability throughout the service process, at the same time relying on Tencent Cloud's powerful cloud infrastructure to support the system's smooth deployment and operation.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "Tencent Cloud is honored to be part of the upgrade and optimization project of 'iAM Smart.' We are committed to leveraging our technological capabilities to support public services and accelerate Hong Kong's digital development."

As a technology company based in the Greater Bay Area, Tencent Cloud has a long-standing commitment to regional digitalization, serving over 220,000 customers within the region. Tencent Cloud has helped digitize various social services, including the Yueshengshi app — enabling local Weixin users to access more than 1,000 public service procedures online — and the Tencent Transit QR Code, which facilitates seamless mobile payments for public transportation, metros, ferries, and more in over 130 mainland Chinese cities.

Tencent Cloud also powers the Yueshangtong app, Guangdong's mobile investment platform, simplifying business operations for over 10 million enterprises in the province. The platform offers a "one-stop, license-free, business-friendly" experience, delivering personalized and efficient services to businesses.

As a trusted digital partner, Tencent Cloud will continue to leverage its technological expertise, ecosystem connectivity, and user service capabilities to support the Greater Bay Area's transformation into a global hub for industrial innovation.

Currently, Tencent Cloud operates 55 availability zones across 21 regions worldwide, with over 3,200 global acceleration nodes deployed. Over the past three years, its international business has sustained high double-digit growth, serving more than 10,000 overseas clients across over 80 countries and regions. This year, Tencent plans to further increase its overseas investments, including a US$150 million investment in the Middle East to establish its first data center in Saudi Arabia, as well as launching its third availability zone and a new office in Osaka, Japan, to expand its global infrastructure and channel ecosystem.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.