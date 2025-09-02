SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda invites thrill-seekers and families alike to buckle up for a roller coaster ride through some of Asia's most captivating yet lesser-known theme parks. These parks offer a whirlwind of unique attractions, cultural heritage, and immersive experiences, ensuring an adventure that will have travelers spinning with excitement.

Agoda's 2025 Travel Trend survey reveals that over one in eight travelers (13%) plan to travel specifically to visit a theme park this year. For those seeking fun with a side of cultural exploration, our curated list also highlights theme parks that offer more than just thrilling rides. These destinations provide a perfect blend of excitement and cultural immersion, allowing visitors to savor unique local cuisines, enjoy captivating performances, and learn about local heritage.



Agoda presents six destinations that promise a day filled with joy and discovery:

Jun Dong, Associate Vice President at Agoda shared, "Theme parks remain a popular choice for travelers, where they can enjoy thrilling rides, embrace unique cultural experiences, and create lasting memories with their loved ones. As more travelers seek out theme park adventures, Agoda's wide offerings and fantastic prices make planning your next adventure a breeze."



Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities available, making it easy for travelers to plan their next theme park adventure. Visit Agoda.com/deals or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals.