단어를 암기하는 것은 가장 좋은 시간활용법이다. 다음에 나오는 단어들 중에 일부는 쉬워 보인다. 그런데 이것이 문제로 만들어지면 결코 쉽다고만 할 수 없다. 모두 최신 정답 단어들로 완전히 새로운 예문들을 만들어 재구성해보았다. 금주와 다음주에 걸쳐 50단어를 예문과 함께 정리해 보자!

최신 토익 고급 어휘/표현 50선

1. compelling (형용사) ― 설득력 있는

The lawyer presented a compelling case in court.

→ 변호사는 법정에서 설득력 있는 주장을 펼쳤다.

2. distribution center (명사구) ― 물류 센터

A new distribution center was built to handle overseas shipments.

→ 해외 배송을 처리하기 위해 새로운 물류 센터가 세워졌다.

3. greatly (부사) ― 크게, 상당히

The policy change greatly improved workplace efficiency.

→ 그 정책 변화는 직장 효율성을 크게 향상시켰다.

4. alternative (형용사/명사) ― 대안의, 대체

We are exploring alternative energy sources to cut costs.

→ 우리는 비용 절감을 위해 대체 에너지원들을 검토 중이다.

5. renovations (명사) ― 개보수, 리노베이션

The library will close for major renovations next spring.

→ 도서관은 내년 봄 대규모 보수를 위해 문을 닫을 예정이다.

6. upcoming (형용사) ― 다가오는

The upcoming election will decide the new board members.

→ 다가오는 선거가 새로운 이사진을 결정할 것이다.

7. vacancies (명사) ― 결원, 공석

The company announced five vacancies in the marketing team.

→ 회사는 마케팅팀에 5개의 공석을 발표했다.

8. signage (명사) ― 표지판

Clear signage improved navigation inside the new terminal.

→ 명확한 표지판이 새로운 터미널 내 길찾기를 개선했다.

9. superior (형용사) ― 우수한

The brand is well known for its superior craftsmanship.

→ 그 브랜드는 우수한 장인정신으로 잘 알려져 있다.

10. patrons (명사) ― 고객, 후원자

Museum patrons donated generously to fund the new exhibit.

→ 박물관 고객들은 새로운 전시를 위해 아낌없이 기부했다.

11. join the team (동사구) ― 팀에 합류하다

We are delighted to have Ms. Lee join our team.

→ 우리는 이 씨가 우리 팀에 합류하게 되어 기쁘다.

12. extend (동사) ― 연장하다

The manager agreed to extend the deadline by one week.

→ 매니저는 마감일을 일주일 연장하는 데 동의했다.

13. potentially (부사) ― 잠재적으로

The new strategy could potentially increase profits by 20%.

→ 새로운 전략은 잠재적으로 20%의 수익 증가를 가져올 수 있다.

14. quickly (부사) ― 신속하게

Please reply quickly to confirm your attendance.

→ 참석 여부를 확인하기 위해 빠르게 답변해 주세요.

15. leadership position (명사구) ― 고위직

He has held a leadership position in the company for a decade.

→ 그는 10년 동안 회사에서 고위직을 맡아왔다.

16. layout (명사) ― 배치, 설계

The new office layout allows more natural light into the workspace.

→ 새로운 사무실 배치는 작업 공간에 더 많은 자연광을 들인다.

17. factors (명사) ― 요인들

Several economic factors influenced the decline in sales.

→ 여러 경제적 요인이 매출 하락에 영향을 미쳤다.

18. initially (부사) ― 처음에는

She was initially reluctant but later agreed to the proposal.

→ 그녀는 처음에는 주저했으나 나중에 제안을 받아들였다.

19. inclusion (명사) ― 포함

The inclusion of user feedback improved the final design.

→ 사용자 피드백의 포함이 최종 설계를 개선했다.

20. customer engagement (명사구) ― 고객 참여

The campaign boosted customer engagement through social media.

→ 그 캠페인은 소셜 미디어를 통해 고객 참여를 증대시켰다.

21. adversely (부사) ― 부정적으로

The policy changes could adversely affect small businesses.

→ 그 정책 변화는 중소기업에 부정적인 영향을 줄 수 있다.

22. revised (형용사) ― 수정된

A revised handbook will be distributed next week.

→ 수정된 안내서가 다음 주에 배포될 것이다.

23. amount (명사) ― 양

A huge amount of paperwork is required for the project.

→ 프로젝트에는 엄청난 양의 서류 작업이 필요하다.

24. growth (명사) ― 성장

The rapid growth of e-commerce reshaped retail.

→ 전자상거래의 급속한 성장이 유통업계를 재편했다.

25. responsible for (형용사구) ― ~에 책임 있는

She is responsible for managing the overseas accounts.

→ 그녀는 해외 계정을 관리하는 책임이 있다.