BALI, Indonesia, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) and ITCO Niaga Sdn Bhd today officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the planning and development of the Indonesia Cable Express II (ICE II) subsea cable system, during the 10th edition of Bali Annual Telkom International (BATIC) 2025.

The ICE II system is designed as a state-of-the-art, high-capacity submarine cable network connecting Singapore to Manado, with additional links to key Indonesian cities including Batam, Jakarta, Surabaya, Makassar, and Balikpapan. Notably, the cable will also extend to Tawau in Sabah, Malaysia, with further domestic connections reaching Sandakan, Kudat, and Kota Kinabalu.

This project represents a significant advancement in Southeast Asia's digital infrastructure. By establishing a new eastward route through Manado—an alternative to the traditionally utilized South China Sea corridor—ICE II enhances the resilience of the region's telecommunications networks, mitigates congestion risks, and provides scalable capacity to support accelerating demands in cloud computing, digital services, and enterprise connectivity.

Beyond enhancing connectivity, ICE II is expected to serve as a foundational enabler of Southeast Asia's burgeoning digital economy. The cable will facilitate faster adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud platforms, and smart city applications. Furthermore, it is anticipated to attract substantial investment in data centers, digital services, and content delivery networks, thereby strengthening the overall regional digital ecosystem.

For East Malaysia, the direct cable landing in Tawau, complemented by links to Sandakan, Kudat, and Kota Kinabalu, promises to significantly reinforce Sabah's digital backbone. This expanded infrastructure is projected to stimulate investment opportunities, empower local enterprises with enhanced digital capabilities, and improve internet access for communities throughout the region.

Azmal Yahya, Telin Chief of Product , commented, "Signing this MoU is a crucial milestone in our commitment to developing resilient and world-class digital infrastructure. ICE II will not only deepen connectivity between Indonesia and Singapore but also foster greater regional integration by extending connectivity to East Malaysia. This initiative reaffirms Telin's dedication to advancing Southeast Asia's digital ecosystem."

Madam Anita Aqeela Hiong, Managing Director of ITCO Niaga Sdn Bhd , added, "Our collaboration with Telin on ICE II marks a strategic step toward Malaysia's digital transformation objectives, particularly for Sabah. Enhanced connectivity will drive socio-economic growth, broaden digital inclusivity, and increase the region's competitiveness."

About Telin

Founded in 2007, Telin is a leading global digital enabler delivering premium international carrier voice, data services, and tailored solutions for wholesale, enterprise, digital, and retail customers. Operating in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United States, Timor Leste, the United Arab Emirates, and Myanmar—with representatives in the United Kingdom, the Philippines, India, Vietnam, and Canada—Telin supports its customers through 10 global offices and 5 sales representative hubs.

Our infrastructure spans over 306,376 kilometers of submarine cable systems across 27 global networks, backed by 162 Points of Presence in 35 countries, and more than 19 Tier II to Tier IV data centers in strategic locations including Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, and Indonesia.

Telin is dedicated to connecting possibilities and driving digital transformation worldwide.

For more information, visit www.telin.net

About ITCO Niaga Sdn Bhd

Established in 2013, ITCO is one of the leading design and build engineering companies with Green Technology Solution that provides engineering products and equipment for the telecommunication industries, utility companies such as sewerage treatment plant and electricity company. ITCO has a few Patented Cleantech Products such as ITCO Integrated Smart Pole (IISP) applied to develop off grid power solutions for critical applications. We are currently engaging with leading technology companies, industrial park, manufacturers, universities and municipalities. Our current ITCO Power Generator is installed in Malaysia with 250 over telecommunication sites.

About ICE II

The Indonesia Cable Express II (ICE II) subsea cable system is a next-generation high-capacity network connecting Indonesia, Singapore, and East Malaysia. With its unique eastward route, ICE II will complement existing subsea systems, delivering diversified, resilient, and future-ready digital connectivity for the region. ICE II is part of the integrated ICE system that extends global reach to Japan, the US, the Middle East, Europe, and Australasia.