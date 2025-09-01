JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29th Aug, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Indonesia, China National Building Material Group (CNBM) successfully held a promotion conference and innovation achievements exhibition in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. Nearly 200 guests attended the event, including representatives from Indonesian government departments, global business partners, renowned investment institutions, and domestic and international mainstream media. Attendees included Zhou Yuxian, Chairman of CNBM; H.E. Yuliot, Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia; H.E. Todotua Pasaribu, Deputy Minister of Investment and Downstream Industries; Satya Hangga Yudha, Director General of the Energy and Mineral Resources Department of Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources; Lilik Unggul Raharjo, Chairman of the Indonesian Cement Association; KPN Group Chairman Martua Sitorus; and Zhou Weiliang, Secretary-General of the Indonesian Chinese Entrepreneur Association. The event was organized by Sinoma International Engineering Co., Ltd. (Sinoma International).

Zhou Yuxian emphasized CNBM's mission of "Better Materials, Better World" as a non-metallic materials manufacturer and capital investment company. He highlighted the group's commitment to leveraging its technological, industrial, and capital strengths to advance project implementation and service innovation, contributing to Indonesia's socio-economic development and public welfare. He also stated that CNBM would collaborate with Indonesian and ASEAN partners through strategic alliances, joint innovation, investment mergers, and fund investments to co-develop the Indonesian market and third-country markets, offering CNBM's expertise and solutions to realize the "Golden Indonesia 2045 Vision" and "ASEAN Community Vision 2045."

The conference reviewed CNBM's 35-year journey of trust-based collaboration with ASEAN partners, showcasing comprehensive solutions for basic building materials, the "113N" new materials strategy, wind-solar-energy storage systems, and mineral resource development. These initiatives aim to support Indonesia's national development goals, advance green manufacturing, and promote industrial modernization.

During the event, CNBM and its subsidiaries signed collaborative agreements with five key partners. Sinoma International also unveiled four technological innovations.

A dedicated exhibition highlighted CNBM's breakthroughs in basic building materials, new materials, engineering services, and logistics and trading. Ten member companies displayed cutting-edge products, attracting widespread praise for their advanced technologies and green development philosophy. Attendees engaged in in-depth discussions, acknowledging CNBM's leadership in sustainable innovation.

This event strengthened CNBM's strategic partnerships in Indonesia and reinforced its role in advancing regional industrialization and green transitions.