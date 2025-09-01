Rosti to Showcase Next-Generation Medical Manufacturing Solutions at MedTec China 2025

SHANGHAI, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai, September 24–26, 2025 – Stand 1D402

Rosti Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., part of the Rosti Group, will highlight its expanding medical device capabilities at MedTec China 2025, showcasing advanced medical injection moulding, turnkey assembly, and innovative prototyping solutions that meet the most stringent international medical standards.

Pioneering Medical Device Manufacturing

As a trusted CDMO partner, Rosti delivers end-to-end solutions—from concept to commercialization. Leveraging deep industry experience, regulatory expertise, and a strong commitment to sustainability, Rosti has become a reliable partner for global customers seeking speed, quality, and compliance.

Rosti's capabilities span medical injection moulding, assembly, packaging, sterilization, overseas documentation, and regulatory consulting—enabling seamless market entry for international clients. The company operates under a robust quality and compliance framework aligned with ISO 13485, 21 CFR 820, ISO 14971, and MDR requirements, ensuring every product meets the highest global standards for safety and performance.

Strengthening Capabilities for Growth

To meet the surge in medical business, Rosti has approved an expanded 500m² ISO Class 8 cleanroom, to be completed in February 2026. This investment underscores Rosti's commitment to supporting both new and existing customers with scalable and compliant medical production capacity in China.

Technovation and Sustainability at the Core

Rosti will also demonstrate how its Technovation program—spanning rapid prototyping, digital simulation, and sustainable material solutions—creates measurable value for customers. Sustainability remains a cornerstone of Rosti's global strategy, with initiatives in emission reduction, renewable energy, zero waste, and eco-design integrated into all facilities.

Industry Insights from Rosti Experts

At the Plastic Moulding Technology in Medical Device Manufacturing Forum, Ms. Ke Rong, Operations & Quality Director of Rosti Medical Solutions, will speak on September 24 (2:00–2:30PM). Her presentation will focus on making medical device development faster, more sustainable, and fully compliant with international health and safety standards.

Partnership for Complete Solutions

Rosti will also showcase its collaboration with Industrial Design Consultancy (IDC, UK). By combining IDC's award-winning design expertise with Rosti's rapid prototyping and high-volume manufacturing, customers gain a one-stop solution for innovative, cost-effective, and schedule-critical medical device programs.

About Rosti Group

Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, Rosti Group is a global technology-led injection moulder and CDMO, serving leading companies in the medical, packaging, consumer appliances, and business machines sectors. The Group employs 3,200 people across 8 production facilities in Europe and Asia.

For more information, visit: www.rosti.com

Media Contact:

Amy Bao

Marketing Manager, Rosti Asia

E-mail: suaajb@rosti.com