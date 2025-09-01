100 Journeys honours the people, places and communities behind the Group's portfolio, culminating in a week-long festival in Singapore during the Grand Opening of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" – SGX: B58), an independent global hospitality company, today unveiled 100 Journeys – a hundred days of global celebrations across its portfolio in the lead-up to the grand opening of its 100th property. This milestone reflects three decades of growth and purpose-driven hospitality, from the Group's first resort in Phuket to 100 resorts and hotels under 12 brands across 20 destinations, including its latest landmark, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree in Singapore.

Honouring the people, places, and communities that have shaped Banyan Group's portfolio over the years, the celebrations will culminate in a week-long festival at Mandai Rainforest Resort from 27 November to 3 December 2025, featuring discovery trails, wellbeing sessions, and community activities. Driven by Banyan Group's commitment to stewardship and shared impact, and supported by the Group's corporate partners, proceeds from the festival tickets will be matched 1:1 by Banyan Group and donated to the President's Challenge, an annual initiative led by the President of Singapore to support local charities and social service organisations.

"As we celebrate the Grand Opening of our 100th property later in November, 100 Journeys reflects how far we've come and how we've grown," said Ren Yung Ho, Deputy Chief Executive at Banyan Group. "It's a tribute to the communities that shaped us and a promise to continue creating meaningful, place-led experiences that stay with our guests long after the journey ends. The Banyan experience has always been rooted in care - for people, for place, and for purpose. It redefines the value of travel as something measured in the lasting connections formed and new perspectives gained".

100 Journeys: Celebrating Shared Stories, Personal Discoveries, and Lasting Impact

Running from 1 September to 9 December 2025, 100 Journeys is a global celebration of shared stories, personal discoveries, and lasting impact shaped by guests, associates, and communities. Each destination invites travellers to engage in authentic cultural exchanges, make personal discoveries, and experience how thoughtful hospitality supports local communities, with every property contributing to a larger narrative of respectful exploration and collective storytelling.

100 Discoveries: Discovery of Place

Across its portfolio of resorts and hotels, Banyan Group has curated 100 experiences that immerse travellers in the culture and character of each location.

Highlights include Tibetan black pottery-making at Banyan Tree Ringha, cooking local meals at Cassia Phuket, and practicing zen meditation at a temple near Banyan Tree Higashiyama Kyoto. Guests may also explore ancient rock formations at Banyan Tree AlUla, stroll through Vietnam's golden rice terraces at Garrya Mu Cang Chai, join bamboo rafting at Banyan Tree Yangshuo, or dive a sunken shipwreck in the Maldives at Dhawa Ihuru. At Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, new nature and photography workshops celebrate Singapore's biodiversity, while at Angsana Corfu, guided eco-walks through olive groves and historic trails invite guests to give back to nature through mindful conservation. Each discovery is crafted to spark curiosity, deepen cultural understanding, and inspire personal reflection.

100 Impacts: Discovery through Stewardship

Guided by the ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People", Banyan Group integrates its business with natural and cultural heritage while building partnerships that create meaningful impact across its destinations. These efforts come to life through the voices of associates and communities who embody and advance this mission.

In the Maldives, the refreshed Marine Lab engages guests in coral conservation and marine education. In China, the Group supports bird conservation near Banyan Tree Suzhou, where more than 170 species now thrive. On Bintan Island, over 5,800 sea turtles have been released since 2008, alongside guest-led rewilding tours.

The Group's commitment extends beyond conservation. Initiatives include clean water access for villages near Banyan Tree Yangshuo, artisan collaborations through Banyan Tree Gallery, and youth mentorship via the Seedlings Programme, which equips young people with education and vocational skills. Through the Stay for Good initiative, guests are also encouraged to participate in community engagement that honours culture and fosters meaningful exchange.

100 Stories: Discovery Through the Eyes of Others

At the heart of 100 Journeys are the voices of guests, associates, and communities. Through digital postcards and personal reflections, 100 Stories captures moments of transformation and connection that define the travel experience.

Between 1 September and 9 December 2025, guests are invited to contribute their own stories to this growing library of memories. A hundred submissions will be recognised with a USD100 Banyan Group e-gift card, and the top three storytellers will receive a complimentary three-day, two-night stay.

Visit www.groupbanyan.com to learn more about 100 Journeys.

For high-resolution images, please download here

ABOUT BANYAN GROUP

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans over 90 hotels and resorts, more than 140 spas and galleries, and 20 plus branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme withBanyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.