Japanese "Okami"-Inspired Hospitality, Serene Architecture, and Urban Hot Springs Redefine Wellness Travel in Taipei

TAIPEI, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silks Hotel Group is pleased to announce that Wellspring by Silks Beitou, the second property under its Wellspring by Silks brand, is now fully open and operating at full capacity following its grand opening earlier this year.

Located just a three-minute walk from Xinbeitou MRT Station, the hotel seamlessly combines Beitou's renowned hot spring culture with refined Japanese-inspired hospitality and contemporary design. The property offers 100 guest rooms and suites, each equipped with twin soaking tubs supplied by Beitou's signature white sulfur springs, along with 16 additional private hot spring rooms featuring windows that frame either mountain or city views.

Guests can enjoy an extensive range of facilities, including a communal bath, outdoor pool, spa treatment rooms, fitness center, children's play areas, and the Gallery Lounge, which presents rotating art exhibitions. Dining highlights include Mihan Beitou, a contemporary Japanese hot pot restaurant, and Bando Club, a banquet-style venue offering traditional Taiwanese dishes and private dining experiences.

Certified to Golden-Level Green Building standards, the hotel underscores Silks Hotel Group's commitment to sustainability. Guests may also take part in curated wellness activities developed in partnership with the Japan Sustainable Tourism Association, ensuring a more meaningful and immersive stay.

Architecture & Design

Inspired by Beitou's hot spring heritage, the hotel's architecture emphasizes natural textures and serene spaces. Guest rooms are infused with Zen-inspired aesthetics, bespoke Taiwanese ceramic artworks, and views of either the mountains or the city. The two communal bath areas showcase contrasting atmospheres—one featuring dark volcanic stone, the other pale stone and wooden latticework—each evoking a different expression of nature.

Service with Soul

Wellspring by Silks Beitou is the first hotel in Taiwan to introduce certified Japanese Onsen Guides, who provide guests with insights into the health benefits and etiquette of Beitou's unique hot springs. In collaboration with Guyo Ryokan, a century-old inn in Yamagata, the hotel also incorporates Japan's traditional "Okami" culture of hospitality, training staff to deliver warm, intuitive, and personalized service.

With its prime location, elegant design, and dedication to East Asian wellness traditions, Wellspring by Silks Beitou is set to become a premier retreat for leisure travelers, wellness enthusiasts, and urban staycationers alike.