NANTONG, China, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RAINBOWCO (SZ002483), a global leader in high-end equipment manufacturing, announced that effective September 1, 2025, port container equipment manufactured at its Taicang, China base will transition from the GENMA-KALMAR joint brand to the unified group brand "GENMA". This strategic move aims to enhance GENMA's global brand influence and marks a new phase in RAINBOWCO's global expansion in high-end equipment manufacturing.

Following the upgrade, RAINBOWCO's product brand portfolio will focus on two core brands: "GENMA" and "KOCH". Founded in 2003, RAINBOWCO operates five manufacturing bases worldwide with over 3,600 employees and reported revenue exceeding $1 billion in 2024. Its port container equipment is manufactured by Jiangsu Rainbow Industrial Equipment Co., Ltd. (RIC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RAINBOWCO, based in Taicang, China.

Since initiating a strategic partnership with global equipment giant Cargotec in 2004, RAINBOWCO has steadily advanced in the port equipment sector:

Mr. Martin Wu, CEO of RAINBOWCO, stated: "RAINBOWCO remains committed to the high-end equipment sector. This rebranding is a major milestone in our global strategy. We will continue to expand our global manufacturing footprint and deepen localized service networks to deliver efficient, intelligent solutions for customers worldwide."

Global partners are cordially invited to experience GENMA's latest technological innovations at:

Learn more: https://www.genmasolutions.com/