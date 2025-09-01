SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled a curated list of must-visit 'mall-cation' destinations, ideal for travelers seeking the perfect combination of shopping, entertainment, and exploration at some of the most renowned shopping malls in Asia. As landmarks in their own right, these shopping malls offer remarkable architecture, a variety of activities, diverse culinary options and extensive shopping choices, making them convenient, weather-proof havens catering to all ages.

Agoda's list of the best 'mall-cation' destinations in Asia includes:

Shanghai, China

Shanghai's largest mall, Global Harbor, offers themed zones, a VR theme park, theaters, and boutique shopping in a palatial complex.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

IOI City Mall in Kuala Lumpur features lush green spaces, water elements, an ice rink, an indoor adventure park, and a cinema.

Bangkok, Thailand

ICONSIAM in Bangkok combines luxury retail, global brands, high-end dining, and Thai cultural experiences, including an indoor floating market.

Daejeon, South Korea

Lotte Department Store Daejeon and Galleria Timeworld offer K-fashion, beauty products, and diverse dining options for shoppers.

Busan, South Korea

Shinsegae Centum City in Busan blends luxury shopping, gourmet dining, entertainment, and wellness facilities near Haeundae Beach.

Jay Lee, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda, said, "Asia is home to some of the world's most impressive shopping malls, where travelers can unwind, shop, dine, and dive into a world of fun activities. These malls are must-see attractions, perfect to escape a rainy day and explore. With Agoda, you can grab everything from the best flights and stays to exciting activities that will make your shopping escapade unforgettable."

