North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a new munitions factory that produces missiles, state media reported Monday, ahead of his upcoming visit to Beijing to attend China's military parade.

Kim reviewed the newly built automatic production line of missiles at a major munitions enterprise the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The inspection came as Kim is set to debut on the multilateral diplomatic stage by attending China's military parade set for Wednesday, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The KCNA did not disclose the location of the factory, but it appears to be placed in Jagang Province bordering China, where the North's munitions factories are clustered.

At the munitions factory, Kim said the modernized production process will "by leaps and bounds" bolster the country's capability to produce missiles and key missile units' combat readiness, the KCNA reported.

He assessed the country has completed preparations to expand the missile production capability by this year, as set forth by a key party congress in early 2021.

Kim also approved three kinds of plans to produce new missiles and a defense expenditure plan, it added.

His entourage to the latest inspection included party secretary Jo Chun-ryong and Kim Jong-sik, the first deputy director of the Workers' Party of Korea.

The North's leader previously visited major munitions factories, raising speculation that the move was related to the North's weapons exports to Russia.

North Korea has sent conventional weapons and troops to aid Russia's war with Ukraine.

On Kim's planned trip to China, experts said he appears to seek to mend frayed ties with Beijing in anticipation of the potential conclusion of the Russia-Ukraine war. (Yonhap)