A woman in her 40s has been apprehended after entering the home parking lot of BTS member Jungkook, police said Sunday.

The woman, a South Korean national, was booked on suspicion of housebreaking after trespassing on the parking lot of Jungkook's home in Seoul's Yongsan district at 11:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the police.

The police have been questioning the suspect about her motives.

Separately, a Chinese woman was transferred to the prosecution last week for allegedly attempting to trespass on Jungkook's home in June.

The woman, in her 30s, is accused of visiting Jungkook's home in the late hours of June 11, the day the South Korean K-pop star was discharged from military service, and pushing the keypad door lock multiple times.

The police had responded to a call and apprehended her at the scene.

The woman reportedly told the police that she did not live in South Korea and visited the country to see Jungkook. (Yonhap)