India's premier Professional Audiovisual event offers last chance to register before it prepares to welcome thousands. The show reinforces its importance as the nation leads as the fastest-growing Pro AV market in APAC.

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The final countdown has begun for InfoComm India 2025, the nation's definitive tradeshow for Professional Audiovisual (Pro AV) and integrated experiences. Opening its doors from 9-11 September at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, the event is set to be a landmark edition, featuring a packed show floor spread across four halls, an insightful summit program, and a sharp focus on the real-world integration of Artificial Intelligence in the AV ecosystem.

The 2025 exhibition will host an expansive showcase of 200 leading companies from 11 countries, making it a critical destination for sourcing next-generation technology. Attendees will have the first look at over 130 new product launches, with the range of innovation further expanded by 39 first-time exhibitors. This growth is exemplified by Jasmine Hall on Level 3, which has tripled in scale, featuring more than 40 exhibitors, making it a must-visit area. Key exhibitors include ET, Beenext, BXB, Drita, Extron, Hubris, Infonics, Silicon Radio House, Televic, Qizar and more.

"India's Pro AV market is not just growing; it's innovating at an incredible pace, and InfoComm India is at the very heart of this transformation," said June Ko, Executive Director of InfoCommAsia. "This year, we are placing a major emphasis on AI readiness and practical, hands-on learning. From the show floor to the summit, attendees will discover tangible solutions and actionable strategies to navigate the next wave of technological advancement."

AI Takes Center Stage on the Show Floor

This year's exhibition will be a hotbed of AI-powered innovation. Attendees will get a firsthand look at next-generation solutions designed to create smarter, more efficient, and more engaging experiences. Key AI-driven products on showcase include:

Other exhibitors with market-ready AI-driven solutions include Lumens Digital Optics Inc. (F20), Technoclass Edtech (TG10), Datavideo Technologies (CC01), Sennheiser (F10), and Stapes India (TE17). Explore even more solutions and exhibitors here.

A Vibrant Show Floor: Hotbed of Innovation

InfoComm India 2025 will serve as a launch pad for over 130 new-to-market solutions. Highlights from the show floor include:

Go Beyond the Booth: Immersive Demos, Workshops & Networking

This year, InfoComm India is rolling out new experiences and initiatives:

The Summit is set to feature a lineup of more than 50 distinguished industry experts and thought leaders from across India and the globe, spread across over 60 dynamic sessions. This year, the spotlight is on AI – how it integrates into AV workflows, and how professionals can apply it meaningfully across various environments, including enterprise, education, government, and media. The show kicks off on 9 Sept, at 10.30 am with "Reimagining Boundaries: The Future of Business & Technology in 2030," a high-powered panel discussion offering a glimpse into the transformative trends that will redefine industries.

The InfoComm India Summit is free to attend for all registered visitors, except for select training sessions and workshops, which require a fee. The complete Show Program and Schedule are available here.

Discover the "Hidden Gems"

As a final call to visitors, the show encourages everyone to explore the unique networking and learning opportunities that make InfoComm India an unmissable event:

Plan Your Visit: Final Call for Registration

Professionals and technology end-users are encouraged to register in advance to ensure seamless entry. Visitor registration is complimentary. Secure your show badge here. For complete show information, visit our website here.

About InfoComm Asia Pte Ltd.

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd. extends its influence through three marquee shows: InfoComm Asia; InfoComm China, Beijing; and InfoComm India. Each show features an exhibition that showcases the world's most cutting-edge and in-demand professional audiovisual and integrated experience technology solutions and a summit that presents learning opportunities. The shows bring together professional audiovisual industry players and top-level decision-makers from across different markets to tap into the vast potential presented by pro AV solutions.

For more information, visit: infocomm-asia.com | infocomm-china.com | infocomm-india.com

For media enquiries, please write to media@infocommasia.com or contact:

Angie Eng, Marketing Director

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd

angieeng@infocommasia.com