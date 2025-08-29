A special counsel team is set to indict former first lady Kim Keon Hee on Friday on charges of corruption and bribery, making her the first spouse of a former president to stand trial under custody.

Kim, the wife of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, faces charges of being involved in stock manipulation schemes, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favors.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team placed her under arrest on Aug. 12 after obtaining a warrant on charges of violations of the Capital Market Act, the Political Funds Act and a law on the acceptance of bribes for mediation.

The team has said it will indict her with physical detention Friday, two days before her pretrial arrest expires.

Kim's indictment will make her and her husband the first former presidential couple to stand trial under arrest simultaneously, as Yoon is also jailed and being tried on insurrection charges over his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

There is speculation the special counsel team could file additional charges against Yoon on Friday, as the couple are jointly suspected of receiving free opinion polls from a self-proclaimed power broker ahead of the presidential election in 2022 in exchange for securing the nomination of former People Power Party Rep. Kim Young-sun for a parliamentary by-election later that year.

The special counsel team has questioned Kim in person five times since her arrest, though she reportedly mostly exercised her right to remain silent.

The team has also widened the scope of its investigation since its launch two months ago, including through raids the previous day on several people suspected of providing jewelry to Kim in exchange for personnel appointments or business favors, raising the possibility it will include additional charges in the final indictment. (Yonhap)