Shift highlights Hyundai’s push to secure flexible partners in race for solid-state battery breakthrough

A rare alliance between chaebol rivals Hyundai and Samsung on next-generation electric vehicle batteries is unraveling — and Hyundai is now turning to another rival, SK, to fill the gap.

Industry sources said Thursday that Samsung SDI has recently scaled back its joint research team working with Hyundai on all-solid-state batteries — advanced, safer batteries for EVs considered a “game changer.”

“Samsung SDI has reassigned about half of its researchers to other teams,” said one source close to the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity. He declined to specify how many remain.

“It was Hyundai Motor that stepped back from the partnership. Talks are now underway with SK On.”

All-solid-state batteries use solid electrolytes that reduce explosion risks and improve performance compared with traditional lithium-ion batteries. Global carmakers and battery makers are racing to develop the technology, but mass-market rollout is still years away.

The source said Hyundai and Samsung SDI had already advanced beyond the lab stage, with prototype production possibly underway. Last year, the two firms secured a joint patent in China for a “humidity-stable solid electrolyte.” Samsung SDI, meanwhile, has pledged to commercialize all-solid-state batteries by 2027, aiming to outpace crosstown rivals LG Energy Solution and SK On.

A rare alliance

Both Samsung and Hyundai declined to confirm the joint project. But sources say the collaboration likely began after Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun’s high-profile visit to Samsung SDI’s battery plant in May 2020, where he met with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Since selling its car unit Samsung Motors to Renault in the late 1990s, Samsung had distanced itself from the automotive sector. But its expanding battery and auto parts businesses reignited speculation about a possible return to cars — and rivalry with Hyundai. The 2020 meeting suggested that, instead of competing, the chaebol giants could work together in the EV era.

That December, Hyundai announced plans to commercialize solid-state battery technology by 2030, saying it was pursuing in-house development. No details were given on outside partnerships.

“Hyundai aims to design the cathode chemistry for all-solid-state batteries with local material suppliers, while jointly developing power cells with battery makers. Posco and EcoPro have formed dedicated task forces for Hyundai’s project,” the source added.

Hyundai's battery bet

Hyundai has steadily built up its battery capabilities since 2018 by recruiting experts from cell makers. But directly challenging the dominance of specialized battery firms is seen as risky.

“For Hyundai, fully internalizing battery production to match Samsung SDI’s capacity would be both costly and time-consuming,” said another industry source. “It is more efficient to design the cells and outsource production.”

Whether Samsung SDI will fully withdraw remains unclear, but sources see the downsizing as a sign Hyundai is deepening ties with SK On.

“Hyundai and Samsung likely clashed over control of the project,” the source said, noting tensions between automakers and battery firms. “Production costs may also be a factor. Compared to Samsung SDI, SK On is seen as more flexible in accommodating client demands, including pricing.”

SK On already supplies batteries for Hyundai’s flagship EVs, including the Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 9, as well as Kia’s EV6 and EV9. The company is also developing two types of all-solid-state batteries — polymer-oxide composite and sulfide-based — with commercialization targeted for 2028 and 2030, respectively.