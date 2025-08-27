LIVESTOCK MALAYSIA 2025 SHOWCASES BREAKTHROUGHS IN FEED, FARMING, AND FOOD SECURITY AT KLCC

Three Days of Industry Innovation and Networking, From Global Market Insights to Advanced Feed Solutions and Smart Farming

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Livestock Malaysia 2025, the Malaysian International Feed, Livestock & Meat Industry Trade Show, opened today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, the three-day event brings together over 200 leading brands and companies representing 30+ countries. The event is expected to attract more than 6,000 industry professionals, innovators, and stakeholders eager to explore the latest technologies and market trends shaping Southeast Asia's livestock sector.

As the region's premier platform for the feed, livestock, and meat value chain, the exhibition showcases cutting-edge technologies, sustainable practices, and market-ready solutions to help producers thrive in an increasingly competitive and resource-constrained environment.

The Opening Ceremony featured YB Dato' Sri Arthur Kurup, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, as Guest of Honour, who outlined Malaysia's ambitious vision for the sector.

"Half a century ago, Malaysia transformed from an agricultural economy to an industrial powerhouse. Today, we stand at the threshold of a new transformation: becoming a high-tech livestock industry capable of feeding not just our nation, but the wider region," said YB Dato' Sri Arthur Kurup.

He highlighted key priorities, including local feed production, palm-based alternative protein development, adoption of precision farming, automation, strengthened biosecurity, and enhanced veterinary capabilities.

With Southeast Asian livestock demand projected to grow 25% by 2030, the industry faces mounting pressures from rising feed costs for imported corn and soybeans, heavy reliance on imported feeder cattle, and transboundary animal diseases. Livestock Malaysia 2025 directly addresses these challenges by serving as a comprehensive solutions hub, connecting industry stakeholders with technologies, partnerships, and strategies designed to build resilience and drive sustainable growth.

"Livestock Malaysia 2025 represents a pivotal moment for our industry," said Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat, Chairman of Informa Markets Malaysia. "We're connecting Malaysian farmers with global technologies that can immediately impact their operations, from reducing feed costs to improving animal health outcomes."

Dr. Aida Muhid, Senior Director of the Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia, reinforced the collaborative approach essential for industry transformation: "We see every farmer as a partner, every integrator as a collaborator, and every industry player as an ally. We are here to remove barriers, not create them – while upholding the highest standards."

The event features an extensive programme designed to deliver maximum value to attendees. The Technical Seminars, International Livestock Forum, and Association Seminars provide participants with valuable insights into the latest trends, market dynamics, and best practices in livestock management. These educational components complement the exhibition floor, creating a comprehensive learning environment where attendees can gain practical knowledge to make informed business decisions.

Adding to this, the Malaysia Livestock Industry Awards will shine a spotlight on excellence, recognising individuals and organisations whose contributions are driving the sector forward.

Meanwhile, the International Pavilions are a key feature, showcasing a range of innovations from smart feeding systems to advanced biosecurity measures. This gives local livestock farmers the chance to explore global best practices and discover new solutions to improve their operations.

The event aligns with Malaysia's National Agro-Food Policy 2021-2030, which targets 60% self-sufficiency in key protein sources. Dr. Aida Muhid articulated this vision: "Let us see the future we are building together – where Malaysian livestock products are recognised for quality across Southeast Asia and beyond, where our farms model sustainability and efficiency, and where every Malaysian has access to safe, affordable, locally-produced protein."

Beyond showcasing innovation, Livestock Malaysia 2025 serves as a business catalyst, with dedicated networking sessions designed to forge partnerships between local producers and international technology providers, creating sustainable growth opportunities in Southeast Asia's expanding livestock sector.

Livestock Malaysia 2025 runs from 27-29 August 2025 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Trade visitors are encouraged to register and participate in this transformative industry event to discover new opportunities, gain valuable insights, and connect with the professionals shaping the future of the livestock sector.

For registration and more information, visit https://www.livestockmalaysia.com/ or contact the organising team at Informa Markets Malaysia.

