SUZHOU, China, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, NAVEE, a high-end smart short-distance transportation brand under Brightway Intelligent Technology, launched a new product—the Birdie 3 series electric golf push cart. Following its launch in Mexico and Canada, the product quickly gained immense popularity among golf enthusiasts, resulting in a significant surge in sales.

The electric golf cart market is a multi-billion-dollar market. Currently, traditional products in the market offer limited functions and have substantial room for upgrades. In golf scenarios, people typically use backpacks or manual carts to carry their equipment, which consumes physical energy and leads to a poor user experience. NAVEE Birdie 3 series perfectly liberates users' hands, providing unprecedented freedom and convenience for golf lovers.

The most striking feature of Birdie 3 series is its intelligent follow function. Players simply need to press a button on the remote control and clip it to their belt or back pocket, allowing the cart to closely follow them. Whether moving forward, stopping, or turning, players can easily control the cart to follow, brake, or steer. This enables players to focus on every step and swing, fully enjoying the freedom on the course.

The realization of the intelligent follow feature relies on NAVEE's innovative UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technology and PDOA (Phase-Difference-of-Arrival) technology. By precisely measuring the phase difference of signals between receiving antennas to calculate the target direction, combined with high-precision distance and angle measurements, along with the real-time response of the gimbal motor, the Birdie 3 series can dynamically adjust travel trajectory based on the direction in which the user is walking, ultimately achieving stable automatic following.

Brightway Intelligent Technology is a global innovative tech company focused on smart short-distance travel scenarios. Brightway Intelligent Technology adheres to a high-investment strategy in research and development, with the proportion of technical personnel reaching 50%. The head of advanced research, Wang Duo, has long been engaged in research on cutting-edge optoelectronic, wearable devices, and new domain equipment, having published over 30 SCI papers and holding more than 20 inventions and patents. Another team member, Zhang Ying, holds a Ph.D. in physics from Carnegie Mellon University and possesses three master's degrees in machine learning, physics, and chemical engineering. He has 12 authorized US patents and has either applied for or been granted 6 patents in China.

With the dual strategy of technology-driven innovation and market positioning, the NAVEE Birdie 3 series electric golf push cart has achieved remarkable global sales.

This report is from Shuzhi Society.