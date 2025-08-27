BANGKOK, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is set to host the Building Construction Technology Expo 2025 (BCT Expo 2025), Southeast Asia's premier exhibition and conference platform focused on the building, construction and mining industry. The event will be held from September 3-5, 2025, at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand.

The event will bring together 150 leading building, construction & mining brands, showcasing the latest innovations in building and construction technologies, mining solutions, as well as architectural and engineering advancements. BCT Expo 2025 is designed to enhance industry competitiveness, foster new business opportunities, and facilitate strategic partnerships. This comprehensive platform — spanning every essential aspect of the construction and mining industries.

Mr. Loy Joon How, General Manager of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., stated, "Thailand's building and construction sectors are experiencing significant growth, driven by strong government support and the country's robust potential as a regional production base. With its integrated and strengthened supply chain capabilities, Thailand has earned the confidence of global manufacturers, attracting substantial foreign investment."

BCT Expo 2025 is positioned as a key platform for buyers and sellers in the building, construction, and mining industries to connect, expand networks, and initiate business negotiations that can lead to sales transactions, production and service contracts, and joint ventures between Thai and international companies.

"This event will further reinforce the supply chain within these three industries while supporting the development of related sectors, including Construction Vehicles, Mining, Lifting, Earthmoving & Demolition, Roads & Infrastructure, Component & Service Suppliers, Concrete Products, Building Materials, Construction Services, Digital & Smart Construction, Facility Management and Sustainable Construction & Green Building Materials. These are all critical to enhancing safety standards, improving construction quality, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of Thailand's building and construction sector."

The key highlights consist of the conference and seminars on the building, construction, and mining industries, presented by over 45 guest speakers and professionals, covering over 30 topics, such as green mining, sustainable vertical city development, dust prevention and reduction in construction projects, building survey and inspection using Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies, dry pile drilling systems, the new era of intelligent building management, and many more.

In addition, the event will also arrange knowledge-based activities catering for the building and construction industries, such as:

"BCT Expo has firmly established itself as a key regional platform for the construction and mining industries, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and solution providers. This year, we are proud to once again provide a stage for showcasing advanced technologies, sustainable solutions, and collaborative opportunities that will shape the future of the sector."

With 150+ leading brands from around the world, BCT Expo 2025 will present cutting-edge solutions in construction technology, mining innovations, and architectural and engineering advancements and is expected to attract approximately 4,000 trade visitors, with a projected total sales value of at least THB 100 million.

Interested participants can register to attend the event at https://eventpassinsight.co/el/to/BCT04

PR Newswire is one of the official media partners of Building Construction Technology Expo 2025 (BCT Expo 2025).

About the organiser

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co. Ltd.

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organiser in Thailand. We organise and manage professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and training, working in hand with international trade associations, organisers, and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.