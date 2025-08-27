Company to present MediAI solution suite and strengthen partnerships for expansion across Southeast and East Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescom, a leader in AI-powered musculoskeletal (MSK) image analysis software, announced its participation in the 26th Asian Musculoskeletal Society (AMS) Annual Meeting which takes place from August 29 through 31 at Singapore EXPO.

At the event, Crescom will host an exhibition booth to showcase its AI solution suite and engage directly with healthcare professionals across the region. The company aims to leverage the conference to expand its global network and accelerate entry into Southeast Asian and East Asian markets.

Crescom's solutions already in clinical use include:

The company is also expanding its portfolio with other AI solutions in the pipeline including ankylosing spondylitis, skeletal geometry, and scoliosis, with an aim to solidify its standing as a global leader in musculoskeletal AI.

The AMS Annual Meeting, held jointly with SGCR-WIRES 2025, is one of Asia's largest international conferences, spotlighting the latest advancements in musculoskeletal imaging and medical AI.

"AMS is a key gathering for the global MSK community," said Lee Jae Joon, CEO of Crescom. "We see this as an opportunity to strengthen partnerships with hospitals and explore collaborations that will drive our growth across Southeast and East Asia."