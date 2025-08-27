The animated sensation "KPop Demon Hunters" has officially become Netflix's most-watched movie of all time.

The film has amassed 236 million views since its release on June 20, surpassing the previous record holder, the action-comedy "Red Notice," which had 230.9 million views, according to Netflix.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the Netflix original film centers on Huntr/x, who live a double life, balancing their music careers with their duties as warriors who protect the world from demonic spirits, like the overlord Gwi-Ma and the soul-stealing Saja Boys.

The film's soundtrack has also achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first ever to have four songs -- "Golden," "Your Idol," "Soda Pop" and "How It's Done" -- simultaneously in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Capitalizing on its immense popularity, a theatrical sing-along version of the film was released for a limited time in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Britain.

This offline event was a massive success, grossing an estimated $18 million over the weekend and topping the US box office, according to Box Office Mojo. (Yonhap)