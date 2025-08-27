Where Premier Events, Community Celebrations, Welcoming Guestrooms

and Culinary Excellence Converge

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The debut of Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown today marks the brand's highly anticipated return to the city. The development is led by KL Midtown Sdn Bhd—a partnership between Hap Seng Land Sdn Bhd (Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd) and TTDI KL Metropolis Sdn Bhd (Naza TTDI Sdn Bhd).

The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished guests from business, architecture and diplomacy. Key attendees included Hap Seng Consolidated Group Berhad, Chairman, Mr Thomas Karl Rapp and Managing Director, Datuk Edward Lee; Naza Group of Companies, Group Chairman and CEO, Encik Nasarudin Nasimuddin and Deputy Executive Chairman, Encik Faliq Nasimuddin. The event also welcomed renowned architect Mr. Kengo Kuma, Principal of Kengo Kuma & Associates, Group President, Asia Pacific, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Mr David Udell among other notable guests.

The hotel enjoys an ideal location in the vibrant heart of Dutamas and Mont Kiara. This coveted address among Kuala Lumpur's most prestigious neighborhoods offers unmatched access to the city's business district, iconic cultural landmarks and premier shopping and entertainment hubs.

The hotel is seamlessly accessible to major suburban freeways and puts guests a short walk away from the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) – the country's largest event venue. This strategic position makes it ideal for discerning business travellers attending conferences, event planners organizing gatherings and leisure guests exploring the city's offerings.

Designed by world-renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, the hotel embodies a harmonious fusion of nature, Japanese heritage and contemporary sophistication. Celebrated for his philosophy of lightness, transparency and sustainability, Kuma's vision for Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown integrates natural materials such as wood, stone and paper, creating a serene yet dynamic atmosphere. His architectural brilliance ensures the hotel holds cultural depth while offering a modern, inviting retreat.

"We are delighted to introduce Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown-a hotel that redefines urban hospitality through exceptional design, thoughtful amenities and an unparalleled location," said Till Martin, General Manager. "With Kengo Kuma's inspiring architecture and our commitment to offering a thoughtfully curated experience, we are poised to deliver a lasting impression for both business and leisure travellers. We aim to cultivate a dynamic hub for global events, fostering connections and elevating the city's status as a premier destination for business, convention, lifestyle and tourism hub."

Upscale Comfort Meets Neighbourhood Charm

With 410 accommodations, including 306 well-appointed guestrooms and suites and 104 fully serviced residences, the hotel caters to both short-term visitors and extended-stay guests.

The hotel offers a wide variety of accommodations, including 15 room types and 22 suites — from King and Twin Rooms to Regency Club Rooms and Suites, Diplomatic Suites, and the exclusive Presidential Suite. Guests booking Regency Club rooms enjoy access to the Regency Club Lounge—a warm and comfortable space designed for productivity and relaxation open daily with breakfast, afternoon refreshments and evening cocktails available throughout the day.

The fully serviced residences available for booking feature a private lobby entrance and a dedicated guest drop-off and driveway area, ensuring a seamless arrival experience. Guests may select from well-appointed one or two-bedroom apartments, each equipped with a kitchenette featuring a full-sized refrigerator, along with separate dining and living areas—perfect for families, business travellers or those in need of an extended stay during transitional periods.

A Gastronomic Journey Awaits

Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown upholds Hyatt's legacy of culinary excellence through thoughtfully crafted dining experiences across four distinct venues.

"Our culinary philosophy is rooted in two unwavering commitments: authenticity and responsibility," said Jonas Juchli, Executive Chef. "We begin by deeply understanding Malaysian tastes while preserving time-honoured cooking methods. Every ingredient is sourced sustainably-from local farms to ethical fisheries. Leading this mission is our world-class culinary team of Peking Duck masters, sushi artisans versed in Edo-era traditions and pastry chefs who elevate heritage recipes. Together, we blend ancestral wisdom with modern precision to create dishes that are both genuine and innovative."

Each of the hotels four dining venues deliver unforgettable culinary experiences. Midtown Brasserie serves exquisite meals throughout the day, while the sunlit Midtown Lounge elevates afternoon tea with artisanal patisserie and premium teas—all crafted to perfection by the hotel's culinary team.

For discerning diners seeking authentic Chinese flavours, China House offers an immersive culinary experience where timeless traditions meet contemporary elegance, creating the ideal atmosphere to appreciate carefully crafted regional dishes. Led by three acclaimed chefs hailing from China's culinary hubs, the menu celebrates Northern China's robust flavours through iconic specialties like the signature wood-fired Peking Duck using Malaysia's rambutan wood—with crackling golden skin and tender, flavourful meat. The menu presents a symphony of authentic creations, from artfully pleated dim sum and pristine seafood selections to indulgent traditional sweets.

ENSŌ Izakaya & Bar redefines Japanese dining through a meticulously curated, multi-sensory experience. From the moment guests enter, they are enveloped into an atmosphere where contemporary design harmonizes with traditional Japanese aesthetics. The main dining room showcases an impressive bar featuring one of Kuala Lumpur's most extensive premium sake collections. Here, connoisseurs can pair exceptional Japanese whiskies and rare sakes with exquisite offerings like Chef's selection of air-flown sashimi direct from Tokyo Toyoso Market, where artisanal sushi is crafted using authentic Edomae techniques. As evening progresses, ENSŌ transforms into a dynamic social destination. Expert mixologists craft innovative cocktails blending Japanese ingredients with modern flair, while resident DJ's curated soundtrack elevates the energy. This seamless fusion of gastronomic excellence and vibrant nightlife creates unforgettable evenings where every sense is awakened.

Ultimate Destination for Conventions & Meetings of all Kinds

Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown offers 16 flexible function rooms with state-of-the-art amenities—including a spectacular pillarless ballroom and meeting rooms that span across three floors. Each event floor offers abundant natural light, open concept layouts and warm wood accents, creating a soothing yet professional atmosphere. The Courtyard, a zen-inspired outdoor retreat, provides fresh air and a rejuvenating space for networking breaks. With dedicated event concierge services, in-house AV experts and seamless indoor-outdoor flow, the hotel sets a new standard for event excellence in Kuala Lumpur.

Designed for Wellbeing: Infinity Pools, Private Lounges & Family Spaces

Recreational offerings are equally impressive. Hotel guests can relax at the serene infinity pool and enjoy poolside dining at the Breeze Pool Bar on the fifth floor surrounded by tropical greenery. Meanwhile, residence guests enjoy their own private infinity pool on the 32nd floor, offering breathtaking views of the Kuala Lumpur skyline in complete privacy. Both pools are filled with eco-friendly chlorinated saltwater and are monitored daily by certified lifeguards to ensure safety and peace of mind.

The 32nd floor of the serviced residences also features a residents' lounge and a vibrant Kidz Club. Staffed by two dedicated colleagues, the Kidz Club provides a safe and engaging environment for children, with curated activities that allow parents to relax knowing their little ones are well cared for.

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the 24-hour Core Fitness Center, located on the 5th floor. Fully equipped with state-of-the-art machines and training equipment, the facility is open to both hotel and residence guests. Personal trainers are available upon request to create customized workout programs tailored to individual fitness goals.

World of Hyatt Gives Members a Reason to Stay Somewhere New

To provide World of Hyatt members even more ways to be rewarded, World of Hyatt is offering members the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown, for stays from August 26, 2025 and completed by November 30, 2025, part of World of Hyatt's new hotel member offer. Additional participating hotels and their offer stay periods can be found at worldofhyatt.com/newhotelbonus. No registration is required and members can earn on top of other offers.

For more information or to book a reservation, please visit http://www.hyattregencyklmidtown.com or call +603 3093 1234.

