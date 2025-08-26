Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, a close ally of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, was elected as the new leader of the main opposition People Power Party on Tuesday.

Jang beat former presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo by 2,366 votes in a runoff election, according to the PPP.

Jang's victory comes as the conservative party has struggled with internal strife after former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law in December and its subsequent defeat in the June presidential election. (Yonhap)