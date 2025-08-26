President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump held a summit at the White House on Monday, agreeing to step up economic cooperation in shipbuilding and other manufacturing sectors.

Lee said he looks forward to working with the US to revive the shipbuilding industry and other areas in a bid to broaden the security-focused alliance to include the economy, technology and science.

"It seems that the US is becoming great again. A renaissance is taking place not only in shipbuilding but also in manufacturing, and I hope the Republic of Korea can take part in that process," Lee said, referring to South Korea's official name.

The meeting came after Seoul and Washington reached a trade deal in late July that lowered US duties on Korean goods from 25 percent to 15 percent in return for a $350 billion investment package and $100 billion in US energy purchases. Of that, $150 billion was earmarked for shipbuilding under the slogan "Make American Shipbuilding Great Again".

Trump said the US plans to purchase ships from South Korea while also partnering to rebuild its long-declining shipbuilding sector.

"We're going to be buying ships from South Korea. We're also going to have them (build) make ships here with our people, using our people, and we're going to go back into the shipbuilding business again," he said, adding "We love their ships."

When asked about the MASGA project, Trump said, "I think we're going to do that very strongly," though he acknowledged the industry would require time to begin rolling out ships.

"You know, it takes a while," he said. "Shipbuilding is a tough one to start, but we'll be doing that."

The package includes building new US shipyards, training shipbuilding personnel, carrying out maintenance, repair and operations of US Navy vessels, with South Korean companies involved.

It was seen as instrumental in clinching last month's last-minute trade deal between Seoul and Washington, aligning with Trump's push to revitalize US shipbuilding to better counter China.

On Tuesday, Lee will visit Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, which was acquired by Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean last year, in a move seen as underscoring bilateral cooperation in the sector.

Trump also mentioned ongoing negotiations with South Korea on a joint energy project in Alaska involving South Korea and Japan, as well as talks on South Korea's potential purchases of US military equipment, including B-2 bombers.

"We're dealing with them on Alaska having to do with the oil they need. You need oil, and we have it. So we have a big advantage in that way," Trump said. (Yonhap)