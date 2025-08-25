Hollyland Brings Global Creators to China for Cross-Cultural Tech and Creativity Tour

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its WeConnect 2025 brand day celebration, Hollyland is bringing more than 30 global creators to China for a five-day tour focused on uniting cultures through technology and creativity. Over the past seven years, Hollyland has empowered over five million creators, helping them grow from storytellers to recognized influencers. This year's celebration puts the spotlight on CONNECTION, using technology to bring people together and enable collaborations that transcend borders and language.

A Journey of Cultural Exchange and Technological Inspiration

From August 27-31, the five-day China Tour will open with Open Day at Hollyland's Shenzhen headquarters, offering guests an immersive look into the city's pulse of innovation. Visitors will discover Hollyland's history and R&D strengths through hands-on livestream workshops and networking sessions with fellow creators.

Culture Day (August 28) will transport participants to the storied "8D magic city" of Chongqing, where they will immerse themselves in local traditions, savor authentic hotpot, and join a spirited "filming resource battle."

On Panda Day (August 29), participants will enjoy giant panda encounters, teahouse traditions with cultural performances, and stunning skyline views from Raffles City Chongqing's Exploration Deck, immersing themselves in the unique charm of Chongqing.

Creative Day (August 30) will offer an energetic deep dive into Chongqing's famed "8D" streets, culminating in a dazzling drone show over the illuminated cityscape, balanced with moments of relaxation through traditional massage and spa experiences.

The journey will conclude with Celebration Day on August 31, where participants will compile a shared memory album, embark on a treasure hunt, cruise the river under the stars, and enjoy a farewell dinner against the backdrop of the city's sparkling night view.

"Over the past decade, Hollyland has grown far beyond being just a provider of creative tools. We've become a trusted technology partner for millions of creators," said Charon Liu, Brand Manager of Hollyland. "From our conversations with filmmakers and users worldwide, we've learned that the biggest challenges aren't only about camera techniques or shooting skills. The WeConnect initiative was created to give our community, the users who have grown with us, more opportunities to share ideas, spark inspiration, and ensure every unique voice can cross boundaries and be heard around the world."

Celebrating Worldwide Creativity through Sounds, Stories, and Collaboration

Launched on July 15, the Hollyland WeConnect 2025 celebration extends far beyond the China Tour. The Sound Museum project, running from July 28 to September 12, has gathered voice-based works from creators worldwide, transcending language and geography. More than 3,000 clips are already on display, alongside the Theme Song Lab, which transforms users' stories into music. Three musicians have composed tracks based on these real accounts, with the public voting for the song that will become the event's official theme.

The Hello World video contest invites creators to capture moments that unite people across cultures, blending tradition and technology. Through personal lenses, participants showcase authentic perspectives of their hometowns, cultures, and communities, adding to a growing mosaic of global stories.

The Hollyland Academy Special Version builds on the company's international training and exchange program by introducing locally themed creative experiences. Participants can join culture-focused workshops, collaborate on projects, and compete for exclusive rewards, fostering an open and connected global creator network.

Trusted for its reliable technology and innovation-driven approach, Hollyland continues to bridge global creative communities through tools, ideas, and experiences. WeConnect 2025 once again brings technology and culture together, empowering creators to share, learn, and grow, while amplifying diverse voices and fostering meaningful connections to advance global creative collaboration.

For more information, please visit: https://www.hollyland.com/event/we-connect-2025.